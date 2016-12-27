- Motel 6 Cactus Bowl Preview
- Heart of Dallas Bowl Preview
- Bulldogs Win Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
- Denver Broncos vs New Kansas City Chiefs Preview
- Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: A Monday Night Party!
- Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Preview
- Blitz Babe Abbey
- 5 Cowboys Going to the Pro Bowl
- Tough Season Continues for Mavericks
- Cowboys Slide Past Buccaneers
Motel 6 Cactus Bowl Preview
-
- Updated: December 27, 2016
Game Info
Boise State Broncos vs Baylor Bears
Tuesday – December 27 – 9:15 pm
TV: ESPN
Chase Field – Phoenix – Arizona
Records Before the Game
Boise State Broncos (10-2)
Baylor Bears (6-6)
This year I followed the Baylor Bears from scandal, to scrimmage and failing to win at least 10 games. The team was selected to play Boise State in the Cactus Bowl because they won six games and became bowl eligible. News now out of Waco, Shock Linwood is not playing. He’s concentrating on the NFL draft and workouts. No need to worry Baylor, you still have Terence Williams who led the team in rushing this year. Let’s take a look at both teams for this contest.
Baylor Bears
Seth Russell is out for the remainder of the year with an injury. Baylor will have to rely on a freshman quarterback who lost the final five games of the season. They key to winning falls directly on the shoulders of Terence Williams. He rushed for 945 yards while splitting duties with Shock Linwood. He has speed and balance like a young Emmitt Smith. K.D. Cannon has to have a good game catching the ball no matter who the quarterback is. Baylor’s offensive line is questionable to say the least. But quick passes will keep the Bronco defense on their heels.
Boise State Broncos
Sophomore Brett Rypien is a good quarterback! This year he passed for 3,341 yards and 23 touchdowns. He has an amazing upside. He’s smart, athletic and reads defensive coverage like a seasoned vet. He’s the catalyst for a Broncos win. Junior running back Jeremy McNichols is a very good runner. He has 1,663 yards on 295 attempts. His 23 touchdowns led his team and conference carrying the ball. If he stays in school, he will go in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft easily. Thomas Sperbeck is Brett Rypien’s favorite target. He has 1,193 yards on 73 receptions while catching nine touchdowns through the air. Boise State is primed to win this one. The offense reminds me of St. Louis Rams “Greatest Show on Turf” with Marshall Faulk and the crew.
Prediction
Bears faithful beware! The Boise State Broncos will beat the Bears by 13. Baylor fell during the middle of the season and hasn’t regained their footing. Final score Broncos 34 – Bears 21.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login