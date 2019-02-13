By Michael Kolch

Monster Energy Supercross the most competitive and highest-profile off road motorcycle racing championship in the world comes to AT&T stadium Feb 17th.This is the 7th stop of the 17- race series.Tickets can be purchased at SupercrosLive.com.Over 44 top riders in the world will compete in the 450SX and 250SX classes.Supercross features the world’s most talented endurance motorcycle riders competing on custom designed tracks launching up to 30 feet in the air and covering distances of up to 90 feet all while navigating obstacles and each other on 250-pound motorcycles. Supercross is a thrilling spectacle where action sports and motorsports collide. Bring the entire family for a full day of entertainment and enjoy the Supercross Fan Fest which takes place in the pit area during the entire event.FanFest is an immersive experience for the entire family. You will be able to get autographs from your favorite Monster Energy Supercross stars and participate in a wide variety of activities. Enjoy the party before the action takes place on the track that will provide lasting memories from your trip to the races!