Monster Energy AMA Supercross Coming to AT&T Stadium

The Monster Energy Supercross Race 8 is set for Feb. 22 at AT&T Stadium.

What to Know Going into Monster Energy Supercross at AT&T Stadium

Last week in Tampa

450SX Class

Eli Tomac became the seventh rider in Supercross history to earn his 30th win when he crossed the finish line in Tampa. The win also moved him into the points lead heading into Arlington. Tomac earned his 30th victory on his 104th career start and also nabbed his 90th career top-10 finish.

Cooper Webb finished second in Tampa which gives him podium number 20. It was also his 25th top five finish and 40th top-10.

If he is in the Arlington main it will be the 50th main event he has qualified for in his 450SX career, but only his 49th start (Webb qualified for the Minneapolis Triple Crown in 2018 but did not start any of the main events).

Ken Roczen made his 80th career start and earned his 41st career podium with a third-place finish in Tampa.

The podium moves Roczen by Ezra Lusk and Johnny O’Mara on the all-time podiums list for 13th. Rick Johnson (52) is next on the list.

Two of the Justin’s that grace the Supercross halls rounded out the top five in Tampa. For Barcia it was his 37th career top five finish and fifth on the season, a personal record through seven rounds for him.

It was even more special for Hill as his fifth place finish was the first of his career. Through 24 career starts Hill has eight top-10’s and one top five.

250SX Class

Shane McElrath started his season off with a victory for the third time when he took the checkers in Tampa. He won the Anaheim Openers in 2017 and 2018 as well but has yet to lock down a 250SX title.

The victory was the seventh of his career which moves him into a tie with a slew of riders for 25th (Travis Pastrana, Doug Henry, and Trey Canard are a few of the 250SX riders with seven career victories).

Chase Sexton, defending his 2019 East Coast title, rode to a solid second place finish in Tampa.

He now has 10 podiums in 19 starts across his first three seasons. Even with a championship under his name, he only has one 250SX Class victory.

Jeremy Martin returned to action with a bang, earning his 16th career podium with a third-place finish. It was his 40th career start and first podium since he won the 2018 Minneapolis Triple Crown.

DFW Supercross History

The first 450SX Class race held in the DFW Metroplex (Dallas, Irving, Arlington, Fort Worth) was on February 28, 1975 at Texas Stadium and Jimmy Ellis won the race on a Can-Am. Elliswon the 1976 race in Texas Stadium as well before Bob Hannah won in 1977.

The 1977 Texas Stadium Supercross holds the record for most brands on the gate: Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Maico, Suzuki, Penton, Husqvarna, Bultaco, and Ossa all had a rider qualify.

After a five year hiatus the series returned to the DFW Metroplex in 1983 at the Dallas Cotton Bowl. The series would return to the Cotton Bowl in 1984 and 1990 as well.

Texas Stadium would host the series from 1985-1989 and 1991-2008 before it was demolished.

After hosting 26 straight seasons of Supercross racing between two now demolished stadiums, the DFW Metroplex sat out the 2009 season while AT&T Stadium finished construction.

In 2010 AT&T Stadium hosted its first Supercross race and Ryan Dungey won on a Suzuki.

The series has returned to Arlington every year since.

Texas Stadium hosted 26 events throughout their history, the Cotton Bowl hosted three, and AT&T Stadium has hosted 10.

That makes the 2020 Arlington Supercross the 40th race held in the DFW Metroplex.

The winner of the DFW Metroplex Supercross has gone onto win the 450SX Class Championship 16 times in 39 seasons including Cooper Webb last season.