Miss Twin Peaks 2020 Competition Pivots to First-Ever Virtual Showcase

For the first time in brand history, Twin Peaks’ annual Miss Twin Peaks contest is going virtual, and the ultimate sports lodge is giving fans the power to crown this year’s winner.

For the Miss Twin Peaks competition, each Twin Peaks location has the opportunity to have one Twin Peaks Girl represent and compete for the title and a $5,000 prize.

Previously, this competition has been held in cities across the country with a panel of judges who determine the winner.

However, due to the pandemic, Twin Peaks’ live Miss Twin Peaks summer contest was canceled.

Since Twin Peaks Girls nationwide had to miss the live event over the summer, the brand is moving the competition to social media. Eighty contestants will be showcased, and for the first time, fans have the chance to participate in the virtual contest.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, voting will begin on Twin Peaks’ Instagram and Facebook stories. Fans will be able to view the contestants from every restaurant and vote on who they think should be crowned Miss Twin Peaks 2020.

To add to the excitement, throughout the duration of the virtual competition, fans can get even more connected to the event by coming into a Twin Peaks restaurant and ordering one of the brand’s signature Miss Twin Peaks drinks – Bud Light Seltzer in a variety of flavors, Red Bull and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Perfect Pour or Don Julio Blackberry Margarita.

“Even though it’s not what we originally had planned, we are thrilled to move our Miss Twin Peaks competition to a virtual social media contest this year,” said Twin Peaks Senior Director of Marketing Destinee Rollins. “With the adjustment, we are ensuring all of our contestants are safe during this unprecedented time, and we are giving guests the unique opportunity to vote for who they want to claim the title. Every vote counts, so we hope our guests are excited to participate in Miss Twin Peaks 2020!”

Next year, Twin Peaks is scheduled to host the live competition in Las Vegas.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items.

The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite.

The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail.