Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks

Sunday – October 11 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

CenturyLink Field – Seattle, WA

Records Before the Game

Minnesota Vikings (1-3, 1-1 Away)

Seattle Seahawks (4-0, 2-0 Home)



Russell Wilson has put the NFL on notice with his play this year. It’s been four weeks into the season and everyone is saying he’s the leagues MVP. Well, what does the Vikings defense has to say about that? Let’s take a look at this week’s contest between the two teams.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if Seattle is for real and winning this game will be proof. Russell Wilson is the key.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

A late dinner with family changes your plans of watching the game alone. It’s Sunday night and the kids have school in the morning.

Minnesota Vikings

QB Kirk Cousins is the key. If he plays well the offense will be okay. His leadership is unmatched and he’s the perfect fit for this offense. Running back Dalvin Cook has to be more assertive carrying the ball. The offensive line is struggling with run blocking and he has to use his vision carrying the ball in Seattle. He leads the league with six touchdowns so far. He will be the catalyst for the Viking offense. Kirk Cousins has to get the ball to rookie Justin Jefferson. His big play ability can stretch that defense and put points on the board for Minnesota.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks offense is torching defenses left and right. They are averaging 35.5 points a game. QB Russell Wilson is the key. He’s averaging 321 yards through the air only turning the ball over twice in the first four games. Wide out DK Metcalf has 403 yards on 16 receptions and three touchdowns. The defense is led by Line backers K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner. They set the tone for a very physical and fast defense. Look for the defense to create turnovers for Wilson and that high powered offense the ball.



Prediction

Minnesota doesn’t have a chance this week in Seattle. Well do the Vikings know this? ESPN has the Seahawks with a 65% chance of winning. Well, I’m no dummy I’m going with the Seahawks as well!

Final Score

Seahawks – 31

Vikings – 21