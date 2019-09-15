Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

Sunday – September 15 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Records Before the Game

Minnesota Vikings (1-0)

Green Bay Packers (1-0)

Last week I picked Green Bay to lose to Chicago. Boy was I wrong! But, wait everyone else was too. This new offense that Aaron Rodgers was running looked weak at first, but the team pulled it out at Soldier field. Last week, the Vikings beat the Falcons. So is Kirk Cousins the answer that the Vikings needed? Let’s take a look at this week’s match up between the Vikings and Packers. I will give you my prediction at the end of the article.

Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins line last week was 8-10, 98 yards and 1 touchdown. How did he have numbers like that and win the game? The answer was found in the running game. Dalvin Cook carried the ball 21 times for 111 and 2 touchdowns. That’s how. The running game has to be the key for the Vikings. The offensive line looked as if they were midseason ready. Wide out Adam Thielen caught 3 passes for 43 yards and a score. Look for Minnesota to open up the offense and put numbers on the scoreboard this week. The offense is the key this week.

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers proved that Green Bay’s offense has life. The first three quarters of last week’s win Rodgers and the offense looked confused to say the least. The Packers defense has to control the line of scrimmage to win at home this week. Your offense can score 50 points, but if your defense gives up 51 you still lose. Takeaways will be top priority for the Packers this week. Packer-Backers will be in full force for this one.

Prediction

ESPN has Green Bay with a 54.9% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 42.5 so take the under, it’s the safe bet.

Final Score

Minnesota 28

Green Bay 17