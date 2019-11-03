Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – November 3 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO

Records Before the Kick

Minnesota Vikings (6-2, 2-2 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (5-3, 1-3 Home)

Head Coach Andy Reid is a mad scientist on the offensive side of the ball with Patrick Mahomes, yet Matt Moore is comfortable in the system. Last week Matt Moore put up 24-38, 267 yards and 2 tds in a loss to Green Bay. They almost pulled it off with a back up. This week Viking Quarterback Kirk Cousins is playing like he’s worth every penny of his contract. Let’s take a look at this weeks match up.

Minnesota Vikings

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is playing lights out under center for the Vikings. He has over 197 yards passing and 13 touchdowns with 3 interceptions. Dalvin Cook is putting up major numbers on the ground with 823 yards on 156 carries and 9 touchdowns. The Viking offense is anchored by Stefon Diggs who is averaging 19.08 yards a reception with 4 touchdowns this year. This team can score on any defense at anytime. The key for a win is play calling. Some plays at critical times are questionable to say the least, but effective in critical parts of the game. Look for the defense to play this week as well.

Kansas City Chiefs

LeSean McCoy will be the key to the offense. He has to secure the ball while running in traffic. Last week he fumbled the ball at a very tight time of the game which resulted in a loss. Controlling the clock with timely run plays keeps the Viking offense off the field. Tight End Travis Kelce has to get his touches on the outside. He leads the team in receptions. Wide Outs Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill are threats to any defensive backfield. Look for the offense to match the will of their defense this week. The Kansas City offense is electrifying to say the least.

Prediction

Minnesota is slated to win this one with Patrick Mahomes out for Kansas City. ESPN has the Vikings with a 52.5% chance to win. The over/under is 54 so take the under for this one.

Final Score

Minnesota – 32

Kansas City – 29