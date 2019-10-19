Middle Tennessee State vs North Texas Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – October 19 – 3:00 p.m.

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX

Records Before the Kick

Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (2-4, 1-1 C-USA)

North Texas Mean Green (2-4, 1-1 C-USA)

Question? When do you scrap the season and gear up for next season? Answer… Never! North Texas is a good team, but has caught some bad breaks on both sides of the ball this year.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s a better game on CBS, NBC and FOX at this time on Saturday.

Why you should watch this game

You want the Mean Green to bounce back and get a win this week. You have to remember that 6 wins makes them bowl eligible.

Offensive Game Plan

The key this week is ball protection for the offense. Costly turnovers is a hinder for this offense. How do you change the fortune of a teetering team? You run the ball on first and second down to gain positive yards for the offense. You can’t always rely on Mason Fine to pull you out of holes every Saturday. The offense is averaging 32 points per game! They have to control the clock on long drives. Quick 3 and outs can destroy anyone offensive coordinators game plan. The offense has to continue to put up points.

Defensive Game Plan

MTS Quarterback Asher O’Hara is a pretty good leader under center. He has passed for 1491 yards, 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 86 carries for 368 yards and 3 TDs. UNT’s defense has to apply pressure on the edges to contain O’Hara. You can not allow him to get comfortable in the pocket. Force him to make plays not run them. If the defense gives him an inch he will take a mile and a half!

Prediction

ESPN has the Mean Green with a 72% chance of winning on Saturday. The over/under is at 59.5. Both teams have identical records and this will be a breakout game for both teams. North Texas needs this win at home. My prediction is Mean Green by 10

Final Score

UNT – 38

MTS – 28