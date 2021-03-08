Michele DeWitt Hosts ‘It’s The Wine Talking’ Pairing Event at Parkway Café and Terrace

It’s always fun let the chef and sommelier choose your food and wine pairings. But wouldn’t it be nice to learn what types of wine to pair with everyday food?

On Thursday, March 11 from 5-6:30 p.m., you can learn exactly that during Michele DeWitt’s “It’s The Wine Talking – Everyday Pairing.”

Hosted at Parkway Café and Terrace, DeWitt, co-founder of FB Society and Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 3 advanced sommelier, will guide guests through a four-course food and wine pairing that’ll feature dishes that you’d commonly enjoy at home.

The Everyday Pairing prix-fixe menu will include:

First course:

Movie Night – Sip on a domestic bubbly paired with salty snacks, such as popcorn and potato chips.

Second course:

Italian Night – Enjoy a Sangiovese Tuscan blend – the perfect wine for any Italian dish – paired with meatballs and marinara sauce.

Third course:

Barbecue Night – Indulge in a pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw, pickles, and sweet and tangy barbecue sauce paired with a juicy California Zinfandel.

Fourth course:

Asian Night – Finish the tasting with a Washington State Riesling perfectly paired with Asian foods.

“I’m excited to host another fun and friendly wine-pairing event at Parkway,” DeWitt said. “The space provides the perfect setting for a safe, socially-distanced event, and Parkway is definitely a destination that delivers unforgettable experiences, which is exactly what I try to offer during ‘It’s The Wine Talking’ events. This particular pairing event is going to be a lot of fun because it’s all about showing guests what wines to uncork based on common, everyday food. I look forward to sharing this helpful knowledge while enjoying delicious bites with great people next week.”

Tickets for this special event are $50 per person.

There are limited seats available.

To purchase a ticket, visit Eventbrite.com.

The health and safety of its guests and team members are Parkway’s top priority. To ensure a safe, socially distanced event, Parkway is significantly limiting the number of tickets sold.

Located at 14555 Dallas Pkwy., Parkway Experiences Café and Terrace is an 8,200-square-foot combined private event venue and coffee shop that offers everything from a place for people to connect over a cup of coffee or tea to milestone events like parties or showers.

Parkway can hold up to 650 guests throughout its three private event spaces – The Café, The Lawn and The Terrace.

To book an event, email info@parkwayexperiences.com.