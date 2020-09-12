Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

Sunday – September 13 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Gillette Stadium – Foxboro, MA

Records Before the Kick

Miami Dolphins 0-0

New England Patriots



This game is intriguing to say the least. New England signed former MVP Cam Newton to a 1-year contract to replace Tom Brady at quarterback. Head Coach Bill Belichick has something up his sleeves. Newton was brought in and told that he could compete for the starting spot and was named last week as the opening day starter. The Patriots from the head office to the trainers are praising Newton as the new leader in New England. Miami on the other hand has rebuilt, restarted and rebooted on both sides of the ball. Let’s take a look at this contest.

Miami Dolphins

Miami is lead by QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. Last year Fitzpatrick took the reigns 6 games into the season and never looked back. He was one of the bright spots on a team that didn’t live up to what football experts said regarding a team that could make the playoffs. He passed for 3,529 and led the team in rushing as well. Miami drafted Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa in the first round and he’s the back up. Former 49ers running back Matt Breida will get some touches, but it’s Jordan Howard who is starting at running back. The Miami offense will have to score some points to keep up with New England.



New England Patriots

The new look Patriots will shock the nay-sayers. Cam Newton’s grasp on the offense will give the Patriots an added weapon. Not only can he pass the ball, but he’s known as a runner. Injuries kept him out of last season’s run in Carolina as quarterback which gave him rest to heal after surgery. WR Julian Edelman is questionable for this Sunday. Look for RB Sony Michel to get at least 15-20 touches this week. WR Matthew Slater will be targeted as Newton’s “go to” guy on the outside. This offense will flourish with Newton under center.



Prediction

The over/under for this contest is 42.5! Take the over, I believe the Patriots will run up the score on Miami. ESPN and Vegas has the Patriots winning this easily. The world will be watching to see if Newton can handle a new scheme and control the Patriots offense.



Final Score

New England 30

Miami 17