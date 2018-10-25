Miami Dolphins vs Houston Texans: Game Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Miami Dophins vs Houston Texans

Thursday October 25 7:20 p.m.

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

FOX, NFLN

Records before game

Miami Dolphins ( 4 – 3 )

Houston Texans ( 4 – 3 )

Houston Texans

Special Teams coordinator, Coach Brad Seely has brought a complete change to the special teams to which the Texans have attributed to the Texans 4 game winning streak. Seely has 30 plus seasons of experience coaching in the NFL, not to mention three Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots. The Special Teams have been disciplined on kickoffs not allowing a single kick to be returned for a long gain or TD. Opposing teams are only averaging just over 15 yards on kick returns which in turn is ranked the 3rd best in the NFL. The Texans have also not allowed a single punt to be returned for a TD and opponents are only averaging just under 6 yards per return. Very exciting team to watch.

QB Deshaun Watson will thankfully not have to ride a bus to Thursday’s game in order to protect his rehabilitating lungs, but the Offensive line will need to step up and do everything they can to keep him upright and not on his back. Miami’s defense is ranked 27th in the league which will provide a sigh of relief but they shouldn’t be underestimating anyone at this point. The Texans lost receiver Keke Coutee last week to a recurrence of his hamstring issue along with tight end, Ryan Griffin, both expected to miss the Miami game.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are 4-3 despite playing without their starting quarterback for the past two weeks and getting outscored by 26 points through the first seven games of the season. Brock Osweiler has spent the past year and a half overhauling and perfecting his mechanics, improving his footwork and accuracy which has contributed to him completing 59.8 percent of his passes and averaging 6.4 yards per attempt throughout his career. This season with the Dolphins Osweiler has completed 67.5 percent of his passes and averaging 8.2 yards per attempt. Osweiler has actually performed admirably in relief of Tannehill, completing 54 of 80 passes for 654 yards, 6 td’s and just two interceptions thus far. With a passer rating of 107.0 this has been his best outing with Miami than he has elsewhere in his career.

Prediction

Look for JJ Watt and Jadeveon Clowney to be extremely difficult to deal with, especially for a Dolphins offensive line that is not at full strength.

Houston Texans 20

Miami Dolphins 13