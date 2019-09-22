Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys: A Historic Noon Game

By Zach Walker

Game Info

Miami Dolphins vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – September 22 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Records Before the Game

Miami Dolphins (0-2, 0-0 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (2-0, 1-0 Home)

This has been a crazy week in football. There could possibly be six new starting quarterbacks for teams that started the season with established/young potential draft picks. That isn’t including “Uncle Rico” Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis sudden shift. The Jets, Giants, Steelers, and Saints are set to roll with their back-ups, and then there is this Cam Newton injury situation and then there is this Miami team. Ryan Fitzpatrick wasn’t the future of the Dolphins at the beginning of the preseason, but just to relax Josh Rosen into action behind a suspect offensive line. Then they pull a legitimately excellent trade leading into the season that benefits both the Texans (they get a seasoned, young left tackle) and the Dolphins, who were always going to be in the cellar of the league, get more coveted draft capital towards a top choice in the 2020 draft. Then week one happened. They weren’t going to beat the Ravens, but to lose like they did… That’s a glass of warm gin after a marathon. That prompted their then second best defender and second best player on the team, Minkah Fitzpatrick to rock himself off of the sinking ship. I know this roster, because I’m a sick draft nerd. On this roster, there ARE good pieces. They have a decent cupboard of pass catchers, both tight ends and solid trio of wide receivers. I really like the Buckeye linebacker duo of Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan. Charles Harris has locked potential and Christian Wilkins is the guy that this franchise needs to build around. The dangerous weapon they have is Xavien Howard, their cornerback.

Really, the dangerous weapon the Dolphins have is having straight up nothing to lose. This is the actual real-world version of the movie “Major League”. The brass wants those losses to rain in so that they can secure their wants (draft supremacy) and there is NO WAY/ZERO CHANCE that Brian Flores would accept a head coaching job, in the same division as the team he just left (New England) just to ruin his reputation, record, and future prospects to lose on purpose. The Dolphins WERE going to lose those first two games, and last week, they went into the fourth quarter down 23-0 and the bottom fell out of the cup in that fourth quarter. Both Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen in limited action looked equally inept. And if the quarterbacks can’t get anything going, then the run game has to carry, but if there’s no fear of the quarterback it’s time to tee off on the line of scrimmage. Not a strong game plan. Outlook not good for the Dolphins in Dallas. That’s what helps lead to a 20.5 point favorite for the Cowboys, a historic favor for the Cowboys.

That spread… 20.5 point favorite. This team wants pressure, Vegas is going to generate it for them if the opponent won’t. The first two games, the Dolphins have scored ten points this season, and none in the last game. If the Dolphins want to lose, the Cowboys will oblige.

*Tire screech* However..! One does not want to be the one that allows the genie out of the bottle. Meaning in this case, if the Cowboys want to shuck this “Ah, who have they played?” “Stop me when they play SOMEONE!” Silence the detractors, the Cowboys are going to pitch that out. They’re going to need to get that shutout. The Dallas defense is dealing with some injury issues. Tyrone Crawford is hampered, Xavier Woods isn’t going to play, Antwaun Woods isn’t practicing, and they ended the waiting for Taco Charlton to come around and cut bait and released the former first round pick. DISCLAIMER: Do not (for your sanity) go back and look at who the Cowboys could have gotten instead. David Njoku, Gerald Everett, or TJ Watt are immediately painful to think about.

This defense hasn’t gotten to the quarterback as much as THEY’D like to through two games, and they’re going to want a team celebration in the endzone. The offense for the Cowboys are going to be without Michael Gallup, and that’s unfortunate, because he’s looking like a blossoming playmaker. I believe that this game could end up seeing Cooper Rush. It could get out of hand pretty quick. This game ON PAPER should get good for the Cowboys.

Prediction

Dallas 38

Miami 6