Messer Rocks Gas Monkey Live

By Tamra Harrison

Three Dallas Fort Worth Natives sharing their passion for music through three very different outlets formed ‘The Animal’ in July 2017. A month later designing a website and blog looking to cover a show was not priority just yet, especially with not having a shortage of friends from within the music circuit. Nonetheless, it never ceases to amaze me how many strangers there are within this tiny world we live in. Clearly it isn’t WHOM you know or the plans YOU have made that will open doors. It was August 15th at 11:47AM to be exact that a “thank you” was provided in one particular “like” of a social media status/update. It was Google magic time. Who was MESSER? Being the first of any musicians to recognize and show their gratitude it is surreal how unfamiliar-familiar grounds really are.

Discovering MESSER formed within Dallas TXs’ very own Deep Ellum in 2009 my interest began to spike as familiarity of the German name stood out. After completing some research, the translation/meaning of MESSER is KNIFE. From initial startup of The Animal (a “knife” to cut the unnecessary tension?), covering their performance was no longer an option. Honestly, you couldn’t make up a more fitting scenario. From here on out there would be no more holding back.

The sharp edged well-polished MESSER, or by their preferred definition “music that cuts to the soul with their cutting edge sound” sliced away any & all doubts to live out a dream making it reality. With all of this being said sure there is some bias to this concert review, but on the grounds of truth, so let’s just keep it real. Nothavingbeen to a show performing from the Rock/alternative/ punk genre in about five years, quickly reminded how invigorating the feeling within such a room could be. MESSER opened by far the most epic evening for SCOTT STRAPP.

Having seen plenty of opening performances, the fan base was there and filling their role supporting their likes for DEREAK MESSER-lead vocals, JAVIER CONTRERAS-Guitar/vocals, KENNY YOUNGAR-Drum/Vocals, MADDOX MESSER-Bass/vocals and DONNIE DEVILLE-Guitar vocals.

Entering as the hegemon, MESSER immediately took Gas Monkey Live in their control. Amps turned up, the fans turned up. When fans turn up it only gets better heightening the live experience. As with any talent/gift receiving applause these five gentlemen without a doubt gave and then gave some more. Had the vibes from their stage presence been an object it would have never hit the floor following them to their merchandising table.

These band mates were pumped full of adrenaline and covered in sweat. Not five minutes after stepping foot off of the stage each with a different fan humbly recognizing the stars that they were in the reflection of so many eyes. There was value and a true sense of worth with each autograph given down to the last photo taken. When you are told “never judge a book by its cover” the men that make up MESSER provide you with a clear case and point understanding “what some may say vulgar display lyrics. Critic in a judgmental form if you like, but know that a little curiosity will prove you have just met five of the most humble, energetic, talented men that know how to have an awesome time. All while sharing their gift of music.