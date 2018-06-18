Mavs Gaming Fan Night at Nebraska Furniture Mart

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Mavs Gaming teamed up with BEDGEAR and HyperX for a night of fun and esports competition for NBA 2K and basketball fans of all ages at Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony.

Attendees had the opportunity to take photos with Mavs Gaming and get autographs from their favorite players, including Dimez, Ballikeseem, JLB, Hazzauk2K, Devillon, and Dayfri, and win prizes from HyperX, the official gaming headset of the Dallas Mavericks and BEDGEAR, the PERFORMANCE lifestyle brand behind the personalized Performance Sleep System.

