Mavs dominated the Timberwolves 139-123

Ma v erick s guar d Luk a Donč ić recorded 20 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in only

25 minut es. Dončić surpassed 1,000 rebounds in his career and is now the second-fastest

(behind Osc ar R obe rtson, 93 GP) and the second-youngest (behind LeBron James,

20y -110d) in league his t or y to surpass 2,500+ points, 1,000+ boards and 750+ assists.

• Dallas guar d Tim Har da w ay Jr. fi nished with 23 points (8-14 FGs), 4 rebounds and

1 assis t. In his las t 5 g ames , Hardaway Jr. is averaging 24.8 ppg.

• Ma v erick s guar d Se th Cu rry fi nished 7-11 from the field and 5-9 from three-point

r ang e en r out e t o 19 poin ts, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. Since returning from a two-

g ame ab sence due t o left knee tightness (2/3-2/5/20), Curry is averaging 18.0 points,

4.1 r ebounds and 3.1 ass ists per game over his last seven games (2/7-2/24/20). He

has g one 46-of -86 (.535) from the field and 24-of-36 (.522) from deep in that stretch.

• Aft er appearing in t on ight’s game, J.J. Barea has passed Michael Finley on

the fr anchise’ s all-time games played list with 627. Barea finished with 12 points, 3

r ebounds and 8 assis ts.

• Ma v erick s f or w ar d K ris t ap s Porzingis recorded 15 points to go with 9 rebounds and 3 assists.

• Dallas guar d Delon W righ t finished with 16 points (6-11 FGs), 4 rebounds and 2 assists off the bench. Maxi Kleber

added 11 poin ts and 7 boa rds.

• Minnesot a w as led b y D ’Angelo Russell , who finished with 29 points and 5 assists. Malik Beasley added 21 points.

DALLAS MAVERICKS (35-23) VS. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (16-40)

REGULAR SEASON GAME 58 – MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2020

PLAYER REPORT

• With the g ame ti ed a t 2, th e Mavericks went on an 11-4 run to take the lead and never look back. The Timberwolves

ne v er led, which mark s the fift h time this year that the Mavericks did not trail.

• La t e in the fi r s t quart er , D allas led 28-25 before closing the quarter on a 13-2 run and then opening the second quarter

on an 8-0 run t o s tr e t ch its lead to 22 at 49-27.

• Minnesot a cut it t o 9 poin ts in the third quarter following a 9-2 run, but Dallas responded with a 9-2 run of its own to

s tr e t ch the lead back t o 16 points. The Mavericks held Minnesota without a field goal for 6:29 in the middle of fourth quarter.

• Dallas fi nished 51-101 (. 505) from the field and improved to 20-1 on the season when shooting 50% or better.

• With t onigh t ’ s announc ed attendance of 19,936, the Mavericks have now sold out 816 consecutive regular-season and

pla y off g ames c ombined. This extends the longest sellout streak in NBA history, which passes the mark previously held by

the P ortland T r ail Blaz er s (814 games, 4/9/77-11/16/95).

• Ma v erick s guar d Jalen Brunson (righ t shoulder spr ain), and centers Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Dwight

P o w ell (righ t Achilles sur g er y) both missed t onigh t ’ s g ame f o r Dallas.

• Timber w olv es f or w ar ds Allen Cr abbe (per sonal r easons), E van Turner (Not With Team) and center Karl Anthony-Towns

(left wris t fr actur e) all missed t onigh t ’ s g ame f or Minnesot a

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Courtesy: Dallas Mavericks