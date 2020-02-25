News Ticker

Mavs dominated the Timberwolves 139-123

February 25, 2020 Basketball, Dallas Mavericks, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Mavericks guard Luka Dončrecorded 20 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in only
25 minutes. Dončić surpassed 1,000 rebounds in his career and is now the second-fastest
(behind Oscar Robertson, 93 GP) and the second-youngest (behind LeBron James,
20y-110d) in league history to surpass 2,500+ points, 1,000+ boards and 750+ assists.
• Dallas guard Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 23 points (8-14 FGs), 4 rebounds and
1 assist. In his last 5 games, Hardaway Jr. is averaging 24.8 ppg.
• Mavericks guard Seth Curry finished 7-11 from the field and 5-9 from three-point
range en route to 19 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. Since returning from a two-
game absence due to left knee tightness (2/3-2/5/20), Curry is averaging 18.0 points,
4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game over his last seven games (2/7-2/24/20). He
has gone 46-of-86 (.535) from the field and 24-of-36 (.522) from deep in that stretch.
After appearing in tonight’s game, J.J. Barea has passed Michael Finley on
the franchise’s all-time games played list with 627. Barea finished with 12 points, 3
rebounds and 8 assists.
• Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis recorded 15 points to go with 9 rebounds and 3 assists.
• Dallas guard Delon Wright finished with 16 points (6-11 FGs), 4 rebounds and 2 assists off the bench. Maxi Kleber
added 11 points and 7 boards.
• Minnesota was led by D’Angelo Russell, who finished with 29 points and 5 assists. Malik Beasley added 21 points.
 
DALLAS MAVERICKS (35-23) VS. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (16-40)
REGULAR SEASON GAME 58 – MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2020
PLAYER REPORT
With the game tied at 2, the Mavericks went on an 11-4 run to take the lead and never look back. The Timberwolves
never led, which marks the fifth time this year that the Mavericks did not trail.
Late in the first quarter, Dallas led 28-25 before closing the quarter on a 13-2 run and then opening the second quarter
on an 8-0 run to stretch its lead to 22 at 49-27.
Minnesota cut it to 9 points in the third quarter following a 9-2 run, but Dallas responded with a 9-2 run of its own to
stretch the lead back to 16 points. The Mavericks held Minnesota without a field goal for 6:29 in the middle of fourth quarter.
Dallas finished 51-101 (.505) from the field and improved to 20-1 on the season when shooting 50% or better.
With tonights announced attendance of 19,936, the Mavericks have now sold out 816 consecutive regular-season and
playoff games combined. This extends the longest sellout streak in NBA history, which passes the mark previously held by
the Portland Trail Blazers (814 games, 4/9/77-11/16/95).
• Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (right shoulder sprain), and centers Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Dwight
Powell (right Achilles surgery) both missed tonights game for Dallas.
Timberwolves forwards Allen Crabbe (personal reasons), Evan Turner (Not With Team) and center Karl Anthony-Towns
(left wrist fracture) all missed tonights game for Minnesota

Courtesy: Dallas Mavericks

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly