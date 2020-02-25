Mavs dominated the Timberwolves 139-123

Mavericks guard Luka Dončić recorded 20 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in only
25 minutes. Dončić surpassed 1,000 rebounds in his career and is now the second-fastest
(behind Oscar Robertson, 93 GP) and the second-youngest (behind LeBron James,
20y-110d) in league history to surpass 2,500+ points, 1,000+ boards and 750+ assists.
• Dallas guard Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 23 points (8-14 FGs), 4 rebounds and
1 assist. In his last 5 games, Hardaway Jr. is averaging 24.8 ppg.
• Mavericks guard Seth Curry finished 7-11 from the field and 5-9 from three-point
range en route to 19 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. Since returning from a two-
game absence due to left knee tightness (2/3-2/5/20), Curry is averaging 18.0 points,
4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game over his last seven games (2/7-2/24/20). He
has gone 46-of-86 (.535) from the field and 24-of-36 (.522) from deep in that stretch.
• After appearing in tonight’s game, J.J. Barea has passed Michael Finley on
the franchise’s all-time games played list with 627. Barea finished with 12 points, 3
rebounds and 8 assists.
• Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis recorded 15 points to go with 9 rebounds and 3 assists.
• Dallas guard Delon Wright finished with 16 points (6-11 FGs), 4 rebounds and 2 assists off the bench. Maxi Kleber
added 11 points and 7 boards.
• Minnesota was led by D’Angelo Russell, who finished with 29 points and 5 assists. Malik Beasley added 21 points.
DALLAS MAVERICKS (35-23) VS. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (16-40)
REGULAR SEASON GAME 58 – MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2020
PLAYER REPORT
• With the game tied at 2, the Mavericks went on an 11-4 run to take the lead and never look back. The Timberwolves
never led, which marks the fifth time this year that the Mavericks did not trail.
• Late in the first quarter, Dallas led 28-25 before closing the quarter on a 13-2 run and then opening the second quarter
on an 8-0 run to stretch its lead to 22 at 49-27.
• Minnesota cut it to 9 points in the third quarter following a 9-2 run, but Dallas responded with a 9-2 run of its own to
stretch the lead back to 16 points. The Mavericks held Minnesota without a field goal for 6:29 in the middle of fourth quarter.
• Dallas finished 51-101 (.505) from the field and improved to 20-1 on the season when shooting 50% or better.
• With tonight’s announced attendance of 19,936, the Mavericks have now sold out 816 consecutive regular-season and
playoff games combined. This extends the longest sellout streak in NBA history, which passes the mark previously held by
the Portland Trail Blazers (814 games, 4/9/77-11/16/95).
• Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (right shoulder sprain), and centers Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Dwight
Powell (right Achilles surgery) both missed tonight’s game for Dallas.
• Timberwolves forwards Allen Crabbe (personal reasons), Evan Turner (Not With Team) and center Karl Anthony-Towns
(left wrist fracture) all missed tonight’s game for Minnesota
Courtesy: Dallas Mavericks