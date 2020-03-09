Mavs Ball at Million Air Hangar

The Fifth Annual Mavs Ball presented by Smith Thompson Home Security and benefitting the Mavs Foundationtook place at the Million Air Hangar in Addison where all of the funds raised are for the women, children and families that the Mavs Foundation serves.

The star-studded event was a magical evening of cocktails, dinner and entertainment had approximately 800 people in attendance including the entire team, including head coach, Rick Carlisle, and owner, Mark Cuban.

When you go from the team photo to realizing you’ve raised $1.1 million for the Mavs Foundation! 🤩🤩🤩#MavsBall✨ | @MavsCare pic.twitter.com/dENVvX74sE — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 8, 2020

“The Mavs Foundation is on fire,” Dallas Mavericks CEO, Cynt Marshall, said.

Players made a grand entrance to the Blue Carpet presented by Chime by rolling in on The Bombardier Global 6000 plane. Guests rallied around the Blue Carpet as the Mavericks made a spectacular entrance.

“It’s remarkable the players are here tonight,” Marshall told the crowd. “They played Wednesday in a thrilling overtime, played last night and play tomorrow, but they still came tonight. It’s amazing to see their support for the community and our organization.”