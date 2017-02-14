Mavericks Split Their Last Four Games

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

The Dallas Mavericks have gone 2-2 in their last four games. They’re 22-33 for the season and 0-2 against Boston this season.

A Look at the Mavericks Performances

Vs Portland (at home): Dallas lost 114-113 at the very last second. The series between Dallas and Portland is 2-2 for this season. Dallas at one point trailed by 11 points, but they didn’t quit. Unfortunately, they fell short. Harrison Barnes scored a team-high of 26 points. Dirk Nowitzki scored 25, including four three-point shots. Wesley Matthews scored 23 and Devin Harris 12. Dallas made 49 percent of their FGs and 43 percent of their three-point shots.

Vs Utah (at home): Dallas won 112-105 in overtime. This was Dallas’ first win against Utah this season. Last time these teams went at it, Utah won 112-107 in overtime. Dallas was trailing by 21 points during the third quarter, but they didn’t go away. They were trailing by four with 22 seconds remaining and they found a way to force the game into overtime where they prevailed. Barnes scored a team-high of 31 points, which gave his sixth game this season with at least 30 points. Nowitzki scored 20 points, Seth Curry 16, Matthews 15, and Harris 13. Dallas made 51 percent of their FGs and 25 percent of their three-point shots.

Vs Orlando (at home): Dallas won 112-80. This improved Dallas to 14-13 at home. By halftime, Dallas had the game all wrapped up. Matthews scored a team-high of 20 points, Seth Curry and Nowitzki scored 14 a piece, Barnes had 8, and Deron Williams 7. Dallas made 50 percent of their FGs and and 49 percent of their three-point shots.

Vs Boston (at home): Dallas lost 111-98. Dallas played hard all game. Seems that at the closing minutes Dallas lost their groove and they ultimately fell short. Yogi Ferrell scored a team-high of 20 points. Barnes had 19 points, and Nowitzki and Matthews had 18 a piece. Dallas made 45 percent of their FGs and 33 percent of their three-point shots.

On Wednesday, the Mavericks will be in Detroit and they’ll look to get back on the win column.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

2/15 @Pistons 6:30 p.m.