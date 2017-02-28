Mavericks Picking Up the Pace

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

The Dallas Mavericks are 2-1 in their last three. A much better start to this half of the season than the first. Dallas is now 24-35 and in 4th place in the Southwest Division.

A Look at the Mavericks Performance

Vs Minnesota (on road): A very rough night for the Mavericks. They lost 97-84. Dallas fell to 1-2 against Minnesota this season. The day before this game, Dallas acquired Nerlens Noel from the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Dallas didn’t play him in this game. That turned to be a mistake. They really could have used him. Seth Curry scored a team and career-high of 31 points. Harrison Barnes scored 20 and Dirk Nowitzki scored eight. Team made 42 percent of the FGs and 24 percent of their three-point shots. Dallas’ defense forced 16 turnovers and scored 18 points off those turnovers.

Vs New Orleans (at home): Dallas won 96-83. New Orleans’ committing of 20 turnovers that allowed Dallas to score 22 points off those turnovers was a huge factor in this game. Barnes scored a team-high of 19 points. Nowitzki scored 18, Curry 13, and Wesley Matthews 12. Dallas’ offense made 46 percent of their FGs and three-point shots. Noel scored nine points for his Mavericks debut. He also ten rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Vs Miami (at home): Dallas won 96-89. At first Dallas struggled offensively and defensively, which allowed Miami to take a 31-22 lead after one quarter. However, Dallas refused to quit and they fought hard to walk away with the victory. Miami committed 14 turnovers and Dallas scored eight points off those turnovers. Curry scored a team-high of 29 points, Barnes scored 24, Mathews had nine and Nowitzki scored eight. Offense made 43 percent of their FGs and 50 percent of their three-point shots.

Dallas takes on Atlanta this Wednesday. Dallas is on a two-game losing streak and they’re looking to make it three in a row.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

3/1 @Hawks 6:30 p.m.

3/3 vs Grizzlies 7:30 p.m.

3/5 vs Thunders 7:30 p.m.