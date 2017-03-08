Mavericks are Keeping the Momentum Alive

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

The Dallas Mavericks went 3-1 in their last four games. They’re 5-1 in they’re last six games. Dallas is 27-36 for the season and they’re sitting in fourth place in the Southwest standings. Dallas is certainly not the team they were when the season started. At one point, they were 4-17. Dallas has improved throughout the season. They’ve acquired some useful talent and the team’s rebuilding process seems to be going in the right direction.

The Mavericks performance in their last four games

Vs Atlanta (on the road): Dallas lost 100-95. They trailed for a majority of the game until the 4th quarter when Harrison Barnes made a three-point shot that gave Dallas a 90-87 lead. However, Dallas wasn’t able to hold on and they came up short. Barnes scored a team-high of 25 points. Seth Curry scored 21, Dirk Nowitzki and Yogi Ferrell both scored 11 points. Dallas forced 23 turnovers and scored 16 points off those turnovers. Dallas made 46 percent of their FGs and 42 percent of their three-point shots.

Vs Memphis (at home): Dallas edged Memphis 104-100. A very hard-fought game for Dallas. Curry scored a team-high of 24 points. Barnes scored 18, Ferrell 17, Nerlens Noel 15, and Nowitzki 10. Dallas only committed nine turnovers. They forced ten and scored nine points off those turnovers. Dallas made 48 percent of their FGs and only 19 percent of their three-point shots.

Vs Oklahoma City (at home): Dallas won 104-89. A great night for Dallas. Curry scored a team-high of 22 points. Nowitzki scored 18, Barnes 17, and Noel 13. Dallas forced 15 turnovers and scored 13 points off those turnovers. Dallas made 49 percent of their FGs and 28 percent of their three-point shots.

Vs Los Angles Lakers (at home): Dallas won 122-111. Dallas beaten the Lakers 15 consecutive times. This was a very special night for Dallas’ all-time leading scorer Dirk Nowitzki. Nowitzki reached the 30,000-point milestone, thus becoming the sixth NBA player in the history of the NBA to score 30,000 points. He’s the third to score 30,000 with one team and the first German to accomplish this. Nowitzki led the team with 25 points. Curry scored 18, Ferrell 16, Wesley Matthews 15, and Barnes 14. Dallas made 54 percent of their FGs and 55 percent of their three-point shots. Dallas’ percentage of three-point shots is the best Dallas has made in a while. Three-point shots is something Dallas has been struggling with for a long time.

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets will be in town. Brooklyn is 11-51 so this should be a win for Dallas. If Dallas can beat Brooklyn, they’ll be on a four-game wining streak for the second time this season. Seth Curry has been doing very well lately. Curry, Ferrell, Noel, and Barnes may be the future of this organization. Could it be that Dallas has found the pieces of the puzzle regarding their future?

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

3/10 vs Nets 8:00 p.m.

3/11 vs Suns 8:00 p.m.

3/13 @Raptors 6:30 p.m.