Mavericks Continue to Improve

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

The Dallas Mavericks won two of their last three games. They’re now 20-31 and no longer last in their division. In their last eight games, Dallas has gone 6-2. Dallas was at one point 4-17. They’ve improved. Dallas needs to keep this momentum alive. They need to continue winning.

A Look at the Mavericks recent games

Vs Philadelphia (Home): Dallas won 113-95. This put Dallas on three-game winning streak for the second time this season. Seth Curry scored a team-high of 22 points. Salah Mejri scored a season-high of 16. Harrison Barnes 15, Devin Harris 14 and Yogi Ferrell 11. Dallas made 47 percent of their FGs and 39 percent of their 3-point shots.

Vs Portland (road): Dallas won 108-104. Dallas now leads the series 2-1 this season. Dallas at one point had a 22-point lead, but Portland fought back to trail only by one point. But Dallas pulled through and emerged victorious. Yogi Ferrell scored a team, season, and career-high of 32 points. Wesley Matthews scored 27, Seth Curry 19, Harrison Barnes 13 and Dirk 9. Dallas made 47 percent of their FGs and 55 percent of their 3-point shots. This win put Dallas on a four-game winning streak for the first time this season.

Vs Denver (road): Dallas lost 110-87. A very disappointing and unexpected loss. Dallas came into this game with a lot of momentum. But Dallas shouldn’t let this loss affect them. They just need to stay focused and they’ll be all right. Sadly, this loss snapped their four-game winning streak. Dallas is 1-2 against Denver this season. Yogi Ferrell and Seth Curry both scored a team-high of 15 points each. Dwight Powell scored 14, Harrison Barnes 12, Wesley Matthews 10 and Dirk scored 9. Dallas made 43 percent of their FGs and 31 percent of their three-point shots.

Tonight, Portland is in town. Dallas needs to immediately get back on the win column. Last week, Dallas signed rookie Yogi Ferrell to a two-year contract. On the 28th of January, he was signed to a ten-day contract and it didn’t take long for him to make an impact. He could be on his way to becoming a future face of the Mavericks. Against Portland, he became just the third un-drafted rookie in history to score 30 points within his first 15 games. During that game, he also hit 9 three-pointers, which ties a rookie for most three-pointers by a rookie in a game. If Ferrell continues to play this way, he’s in for a great career.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

2/7 vs Trail Blazers 7:30 p.m.

2/9 vs Jazz 7:30 p.m.

2/11 vs Magic 8:00 p.m.

2/13 vs Celtics 7:30 p.m.