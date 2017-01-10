Mavericks Alone in Last Place in the West

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

The Dallas Mavericks have lost three of their last four games. As we feared, things are not going positive for this team as they sit with an 11-27 record. However, there’s no need for this team to tank. They need to continue to try to win, play their hearts out, and show no fear.

A Look at their Recent Performances

Vs Washington: Dallas won 113-105. Harrison Barnes scored 26 points. Deron Williams 21, Devin Harris 17 and Seth Curry 16. Six Mavericks scored in double figures, including Dirk Nowitzki, who scored 11 points and collected nine rebounds. Dallas went 17-for-32 in 3PT attempts and 37-for-78 in FGs. They collected a total of 53 rebounds. It was a hard-fought game and Dallas pulled through in the fourth quarter to come out on top.

Vs Phoenix: Dallas lost 102-95. Deron Williams led the Mavericks with 20 points. Harrison Barnes scored 19, Dirk Nowitzki 13, and Devin Harris 12. Dallas and Phoenix managed to stay close to each other until the very end when Dallas lost the lead and could not get it back. Dallas 9-for-29 in 3PT attempts and 36-79 in FGs. They collected a total of 36 rebounds. It was in the final two minutes that Dallas’ chance to victory was gone.

Vs Atlanta: Dallas lost 97-82. Harrison Barnes led Dallas with 21 points. Dirk Nowitzki and JJ Barea scored 11 points each. Dallas struggled for most in the game, but in the fourth quarter, Dallas managed to find a way to stay alive thanks to Barea to draw Dallas to a 69-67 deficit, but soon Atlanta regained their momentum and went on a 15-4 run to increase the lead to 84-71 with less than six minutes remaining. Dallas could not recover and that’s how they lost. Dallas went 9-for-36 in 3PT attempts and 32-82 in FGs.

Vs Minnesota: Dallas lost 101-92. Harrison Barnes led Dallas with 30 points. Dirk Nowitzki scored 26 points, including five 3PT baskets. Deron Williams scored 11 and Seth Curry 8. Like the last few games, Dallas tried hard and ultimately fell short at the end. Dallas went 13-for-28 in 3PT shots and 36-for-78 in FGs.

Dallas will take on Phoenix this Thursday for a rematch. Dallas will look to find a way to get back on the win column. The season is tough enough as it is, but Dallas needs to just keep playing. There’s no use quitting.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

1/12 @Suns 9:00 pm

1/15 vs Timberwolves 1:00 pm

1/17 @Bulls 7:00 pm