Mark Cuban, Luka Doncic and Mavs Organization Donates $1.25 Million in Emergency Relief

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Mavs Players Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway, Jr., Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell and CEO Cynt Marshall have joined forces with The Mavs Foundation and official jersey partner Chime to donate over $1.25 million in emergency grants and relief following the winter blast that devastated the state over the past week.

The focus of the funds will help pay for Emergency and Homeless shelters at the Kay Baily Hutcheson Convention Center, including facility costs, meals and transport to the shelter for Our Calling, Austin Street Shelter, and the Stewpot; rehousing for families at both The Family Place and Genesis Women’s Shelter, who both experienced burst pipes and severe damage; meals and utility costs and warming centers at 14 YMCA locations; and emergency rent for those in low-income housing and those who are experiencing power outages at The Wilkinson Center, Housing Crisis Center and Voice of Hope.

“I am always touched by the generosity of our owner. When my boss donates $1 million dollars, it encourages the rest of us to show up and give. I also am very proud of our players who have always stepped up during our city’s time of need. This money will go a long way to get these organizations back on their feet,” said Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Mavs. “We are heartbroken knowing that there are so many misplaced, hungry and cold Texans in our area and the Mavs and Chime are here to help in any way we can.”

Monetary support will also go to the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund, created following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, that can only be used in the event of a federally declared disaster in Dallas. The entire state of Texas received a federal disaster declaration for the winter storm from President Joe Biden on Feb. 14.

“There are so many of our fellow Dallasites without food, water and shelter during this devastating winter storm, and we would be remiss if we did not help in some way,” said Dwight Powell, Mavs Center and Power Forward. “I hope that our contributions will give relief to those struggling during this time.”