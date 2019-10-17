Main Event to Pilot Late Night Silent Disco Party at All Dallas-Fort Worth Locations Oct. 18-19

PLANO, Texas – The only thing quiet about the newest experience coming to Main Event centers in Dallas-Fort Worth is the name.

Because this new offering – Silent Disco – is going to make some noise in the highly competitive entertainment space.

Main Event, which owns and operates 43 entertainment centers across the country including six in DFW, will be playing host to Silent Disco events from 9 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 18-19 as the company introduces experiences catered to a burgeoning late-night audience.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about bringing Silent Disco to our guests in the DFW area,” said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event. “This is a fun, safe and truly entertaining experience for everyone young and young at heart. Our centers will suddenly transform into a 50,000-square-foot dance floor. It’s going to have all the feeling of a private concert but with the thrill of enjoying with hundreds of others moving to music coming from some of the hottest DJs in the area.”

So, what is a Silent Disco? Basically, a Silent Disco is an event where guests dance to music listened to from wireless headphones. Rather than speakers blasting music throughout an entire venue, users can pick from three channels on their headsets to listen to songs they enjoy at levels they enjoy as well. All DFW-area Main Event centers will have three DJs going at once. One of the exciting elements is for those not on headset, the event appears as if people are dancing to nothing, but for those on headsets, the event is their own private party. Head over to maineventdisco.com to learn more!

The headphones are brightly multi-colored. The DJs will have lights and other high-impact visuals to help create a dance party vibe.

The cost of the Silent Disco is $4.99 per headset. All six Main Event locations – Fort Worth South, Fort Worth North, Frisco, Grapevine, Lewisville, and Plano – will have 150 headphones onsite.

To find the closest center, visit mainevent.com. For more information about the Silent Disco parties, visit maineventdisco.com. The Silent Disco events are part of a commitment to an even greater late night experience at Main Event. The company recently announced that it has extended hours until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and midnight Sunday through Thursday. The late-night activation also includes a special menu and other one-of-a-kind experiences and promotions.

In addition to the Silent Disco events, Main Event already is home to the most action-packed entertainment scene in the industry. Each Main Event center offers everything a guest could need for fun, from state-of-the-art bowling to multi-level laser tag to the latest in virtual reality gaming, among more than 100 other interactive arcade games.

To learn more, visit mainevent.com.