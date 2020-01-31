Luka Dončić Selected to Compete for Team World in Rising Stars Game

The NBA announced today that Mavericks guard Luka Dončić was selected to compete for Team World in the 2020 Rising Stars game at All-Star 2020. Team World will take on Team USA Friday, Feb. 14, at Chicago’s United Center.

The game will air live on TNT at 8 p.m. CT.

Dončić becomes the first Maverick to be named to both the Rising Stars roster and All-Star roster in the same year. The reigning Kia Rookie of the Year represented Team World last year, recording 13 points, five rebounds, nine assists as Team World fell to Team USA 161-144.

Dončić’s selection marks the third-consecutive year that the Mavericks will be represented in the annual rookie/sophomore game showcasing the league’s top young talent (Dennis Smith Jr. played for Team USA in 2018).

Among league leaders, the reigning Kia NBA Rookie of the Year ranks fifth in scoring (28.8 ppg), fourth in assists (8.7 apg) and 16th in rebounding (9.5 rpg).

His 28.8 points per game is the third-highest scoring average by a player in his second NBA season since the merger (Shaquille O’Neal, 29.3 ppg in 1993-94; Trae Young, 29.4 ppg in 2019-20).

Dončić, who doesn’t turn 21 until Feb. 28, already owns the NBA record for the most triple-doubles by a player before his 21st birthday (20).

The Mavericks currently sit atop the Southwest Division and are fifth in the Western Conference at 29-18 (.617). They visit the Houston Rockets at 6:30 p.m. CT tonight on ESPN and Fox Sports Southwest.

NBA assistant coaches selected players to compete in the Rising Stars game.

The coaches were required to vote for four frontcourt players, four guards and two additional players at either position, in order of preference, for each team (Team USA and Team World). They were also required to vote for a minimum of three rookies and three sophomores for each team.