Luka Doncic confirmed for Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic

Snag a seat (before they vanish!) to the fourth-annual Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the SMU Tennis Complex (5669 N. Central Expwy., Dallas).

Joining Dirk for the round-robin competition are past and present Dallas Mavs Luka Dončić, Steve Nash, Devin Harris, J. J. Barea and Dwight Powell along with current and former tennis pros Mark Knowles, Tommy Haas and John Isner, and actor Boris Kodjoe.

Proceeds will benefit the children’s charities of the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation.

Tickets are $20 for adults and youth, and free for children 3 and under. Purchase tickets at fevo.com.

Parking is available at the Mustang Parking Center (6001 Bush Ave). For details, go to dnfoundation.org.