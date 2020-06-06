Luck Presents: “A Night For Austin” Fundraiser Event

Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, Willie Nelson, and Annie Nelson bring you an all-star cast to raise money with the Austin Community Foundation; June 10th at 8 pm Central

June 4, 2020 – Austin, TX – Austin, Texas, has, without a doubt, left a lasting impression on all who have spent any amount of time in the Live Music Capital of the World—a week for SXSW, a day’s stop on tour, business conferences, or years building careers and friendships—and right now, the city we’ve strived to keep weird all these years needs a little help to “Keep Austin Going.” Announcing “A Night For Austin,” a television and streaming event to raise money for the community of Austin in reaction to the closures and loss due to COVID-19 shutdowns. Produced by Luck Productions—the busier-than-ever collective best known for hosting Luck Reunion at Willie Nelson’s Luck, TX, ranch every year—“A Night For Austin” is the brainchild of Grammy Award-winning, Mt. Rushmore-worthy singer-songwriter Paul Simon. The two hour, commercial-free telethon-style broadcast starts at 8 pm Central on June 10th at anightforaustin.com and twitch.tv/luckreunion . The program will also air locally on CBS Austin (KEYE). A Night For Austin will be powered by Brightcove, the world’s leading video technology platform.

Performances from Simon, Nelson, James Taylor, and more will intertwine with appearances from the likes of Ethan Hawke, Renée Zellweger, Woody Harrelson, and Owen Wilson; all Texans with a strong love for the city and its people. 100% of the money raised will go to a fund managed by the Austin Community Foundation to be distributed directly to MusiCares Austin, HAMM, Central Texas Food Bank, Six Square, Southern Smoke Foundation, Red River Cultural District, and People Fund. Locals will be able to watch “A Night For Austin” on CBS Austin (KEYE). Worldwide, “A Night For Austin” will be streamed on anightforaustin.com and at Luck Reunion’s Twitch channel, complete with a “virtual tip jar”—a direct link to donate throughout the evening. A full, ever-growing list of performers can be found below.

“We were incredibly honored and excited that Paul Simon and his team tapped Luck to produce this event and to benefit our own community of Austin,” said Matt Bizer, Co-founder of Luck Productions. “It means a lot for us to be able to support this community that has always inspired and provided for us and we are excited to be doing it alongside an amazing group of talented individuals, organizations, artists who themselves represent the unique fabric and soul that makes Austin our home.”

“Everyone here at CBS Austin loves our Austin community, our hearts go out to the musicians, artists, and business owners who have struggled due to the COVID 19 pandemic,” said Amy Villarreal, Vice president and General Manager of CBS Austin/Telemundo Austin. “That’s why we’re proud to provide this commercial-free two-hour televised event as a means to help them out.”

“The coronavirus has completely upended live music in Austin, which is why we must come together to support the industry that makes our city special. Austin Community Foundation is honored to work with Paul Simon to bring much-needed relief to those who rely on the music scene for their livelihood. The funds raised through A Night For Austin will go to nonprofit organizations equipped to help musicians, producers, venue owners, and others persevere through these difficult times,” said Mike Nellis, CEO of Austin Community Foundation.

What: “A Night For Austin” a two hour, commercial-free telethon-style fundraiser

When: June 10th at 8 pm Central

Where: anightforaustin.com/donate , twitch.tv , or locally on CBS Austin (KEYE)

Appearances by: Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett, Shawn Colvin, John Hiatt, Jerry Douglas, Bonnie Raitt and Boz Scaggs, Ryan Bingham, Black Pumas, Ray Benson and Asleep at the Wheel, Augie Meyers with Los Texmaniacs,Flaco Jiménez with Los Texmaniacs, Patty Griffin, Alejandro Escovedo, Willie Nelson, Lukus Nelson, Gary Clark Jr., Britt Daniel (Spoon), Jimmie Vaughan and The Tilt-a-Whirl Band, David Ramirez, Charlie Sexton with Doyle Bramhall II, Terry Allen, Norah Jones, James Taylor, Ethan Hawke, Renée Zellweger, Woody Harrelson, and Owen Wilson.