LPGA Tour Resumes on July 31

The LPGA Drive On Championship at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, will have the honor of restarting the Tour. The Drive On is a one-time event with a $1 million purse. Next year, the Inverness club will host the Solheim Cup. Back in 1993, the PGA Championship was played here and saw the victory of Paul Azinger winning the PGA Championship in 1993. In case you do not have the opportunity to travel to Toledo, don’t despair. Online sports will help you enjoy the best golf games from the comfort of your home.

Safety is still the paramount concern for live sports events, and golf is no exception. A plan to allow the public back to the Memorial on the PGA Tour had to be canceled a couple of weeks ago. A spike in cases proved that the epidemic is still dangerous, and golf players wanted to behave responsibly. Large gatherings at sports events, unluckily, are among the riskiest hot spots for spreading the infection.

Some sacrifice and compromises are necessary. Commissioner Mike Whan is aware of that: “I fully believe we’ll lose another event or two or three along the way. I couldn’t really tell you which ones, but it would be probably naive of me to think we are just going to roll through our season and roll through different countries and be able to play exactly as we have slated.” The Tour, in any case, will continue as it best can.

The next event is the Marathon Classic in nearby Sylvania. Whan hopes to be able in a few days to announce whether fans will be allowed. Not many of them, 2,000 at the most. Two pro-ams should be part of the package, with some cautions: one will be played on a different course and all amateurs will be tested.

Testing is obviously a must for all players, caddies and essential staff. A saliva test will be performed on them a week before the tournament, and another upon arrival. Thermal screening and health questionnaires are also part of the safety measures. The results are somewhat slower than the PGA Tour, which has a mobile lab on site. Players in the LPGA will have to wait a little longer. For example, a test made on Monday would provide the result by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Players can practice on the course, according to medical advice, provided they keep their distance. Branded masks will be provided by Cambia Health Solutions, a corporate sponsor.

The LPGA will continue in Scotland, after the first two weeks in Ohio. The Ladies Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club is the first event planned there. The first major of the year, the Women’s British Open at Royal Troon, is next on the program. The Tour after that goes back to Arkansas. A week pause will be followed by the second major, the ANA Inspiration in the California desert from Sept. 10-13.

“It is strange to get started in a time in which we know we’re going to have positive results to the tests no matter what we build,” commissioner Wahn commented. “It won’t be anybody’s fault. But positive results happen, so spending as much time as we are on what happens when they are positive is a strange time as a commissioner.”