Louisiana Tech vs UNT Preview

By Da’ Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – September 29 – 6:30 p.m.

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX

Records Before the Game

Louisiana Tech (2-1, 0-0 C-USA)

North Texas (4-0, 0-0 C-USA)

The Mean Green are sitting in first place in Conference USA with a 4-0 record. The game of their season was the catalyst as to how the team will perform this year. Let’s not get it twisted, Louisiana Tech ain`t a bunch of bums coming into Denton this weekend. This game will be closer than what people are thinking. Let’s take a look at this week’s game.

UNT Mean Green

Mason Fine has been lighting up defenses all year. This guy is already over 1300 yards in four games. Look for the Mean Green to put the ball in the air against a weak secondary of the Bulldogs. The run game will be very important by controlling the clock this week. LA Tech has a great defensive line and they are good at stopping the run. Loren Easly needs a few explosive runs this week. Ricco Bussey, Jr. will be the spark plug on the outside. Look for the Mean Green to put up points.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Quarterback J`Mar Smith has to come out firing! The only way the Bulldogs have a chance on the road for a quality win is to have a detailed offensive game plan. Smith is a pretty good dual threat quarterback that can run and pass the ball. Running back Jaqwis Dancy is a threat running and catching the ball out of the backfield. The Bulldogs are capable of running with the Mean Green this weekend, but defense will be key to a victory for this team on the road.

Prediction

I’m going with the safe bet of UNT getting another win at home. ESPN has them with a 76% chance of winning. I think the only thing that can slow down this offense (UNT) is the 30% chance of rain in the forecast.

Final Score

UNT 41

LA Tech 20