Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – December 12 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: FS1

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Records Before the Game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-3)

TCU Horned Frogs( 5-4)



This is the final home game of a very shaky season for the Horned Frogs. The season started with cancelled and delayed games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TCU like other teams made it through the season (not with the record they planned), but plan to finish strong with a win over the Bulldogs at home this week. Let’s take a look at the final home game of the Horned Frogs this year.



TCU Finale

The Horned Frogs have struggled a bit on defense this year giving up an average of 25 points a game. This week LaTech is coming in averaging 31 points per game. The defense has to play tough in order to get a win.



What’s Next for TCU

TCU is in 4th in the Big 12 and a win will get them into a tie breaker with #20 Texas. TCU can change their fortune with a win this weekend.



Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are sitting in 2nd place in the Conference USA West division right behind UTSA. If the Bulldogs can leave Ft. Worth with a win, they can get into the conference championship game against Marshall University who’s in 1st place in the Eastern division. Look for QB Luke Anthony to return to the Metroplex seeking to get a win this week. He’s from Dallas and is very familiar with TCU. Running back Isreal Tucker will get the ball early in often in this one. The Bulldogs needs this game and will put up a fight on the road this week.



TCU Horned Frogs

QB Max Duggan has played well for the Horned Frogs this year. He leads the offense in passing, attempt, touchdowns and rushing this year. He will be key for the Horned Frogs offense that averages 28 points per game. He will be key this week. Look for him to establish the passing game because LATech’s defense gives up 200 yards through the air. Wide out Quentin Johnston has to play like a man possessed. He has the talent to stretch the field but hasn’t shown the consistency of doing so this year. The Horned Frogs offense has to strike first rather than playing from behind in this one.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 92% chance of winning in their home finale. Look for this one to be a shoot out. I’m taking TCU by 14!

Final Score

TCU – 38

LaTech – 24