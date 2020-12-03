Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs North Texas Mean Green

Thursday – December 3 – 5:00 p.m.

TV: CBSSN

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX

Records Before the Game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-3, 3-2 C-USA)

North Texas Mean Green (3-4, 2-3 C-USA)



Both teams really need this game Thursday night. North Texas has been a bit shaky this season, while Louisiana Tech sits at a game over .500. I had high hopes for North Texas this year. Last year they were on the cusp of getting over the hump but failed to do so far this season. Let’s take a look at this game and break down the needs for both teams.



Which team needs this win

Both! They both need a win to stay close in the conference standings. How bad do they want a win is the key question.



Who’s the better team

On paper North Texas is the better team, but LA Tech has the better overall record.



Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have won two out of their last five games. Key wins over UAB and UTEP helped the Bulldogs stay close in conference. QB Luke Anthony has to play a mistake free game this week on the road. He’s a Dallas native and nothing would be cooler than to come back home and beat North Texas at home. Look for running back Israel Tucker to get the bulk of the carries Thursday night.



North Texas Mean Green

The key for the North Texas team is defense! The defense is giving up 41 points per game. It’s a must that they create turnovers and get key stops in the fourth quarter. Louisiana Tech will spread the ball around and if the Mean Green defense comes out giving up big plays, it will be a long Thursday night in Denton.



Prediction

The over/under is 66! What’s the reason it’s so high? The North Texas defense has been horrible this year. LA Tech can and will light up the scoreboard in this one. Look for the Mean Green to keep it close, but if the defense gives up multiple big plays it will be a disaster! I’m taking LA Tech by 10!



Final Score

Bulldogs – 31

Mean Green – 21