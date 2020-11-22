Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday – November 23 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL



Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Rams (6-3, 2-3 Away)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3, 3-1 Home)



Tom Brady versus Jared Goff that’s what this game boils down down too. This is the marquee match up of the weekend. Who cares about the other games that happened before 7:15 p.m. on Monday night! This game will be the changing of the guard in the NFC. Let’s take a look at this game from both teams.



Coaching Match Up

Tampa Bay’s head coach Bruce Arians has cut his teeth on running a structured offense emphasizing the pass first theory. Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay is an offensive “Wiz Kid” that looks as if his team can’t be stopped. This game will come down to who gets out coached in this one.



Defense, Defense, Defense

Tampa Bay gives up an average of 22 points per game with 76 rushing yards. The Rams gives up 18 points per game with 96 rushing yards. The team that creates turnovers will win this one easily.



Los Angeles Rams

QB Jared Goff has to execute the plan. His progression through the passing game will be key. He has to keep that proverbial clock in his head ticking. The Tampa Bay defense has 17 sacks on the season. The Bucs apply pressure like no other team. The Rams need to run the ball to keep the Buccaneer defense honest. Wide out Cooper Kupp will be in the slot for this one. He’s the Rams top possession receiver with 53 receptions for 577 yards. Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. will be key for this one. He has the toughness to carry the ball between the tackles. He’s just what his team needs.



Tamps Bay Buccaneers

QB Tom Brady has the offense clicking. He has receivers Antonio Brown, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to throw to. Tight Ends Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and Antony Auclair have been catching passes on 3rd down, giving defenses trouble in the first 10 games of the season. This offense is explosive. Look for the Buccaneers to score 30 plus points this game because all of the players named above are healthy. The defense is the X factor this week. This is where Bruce Arians earns his money. Stopping the Rams offense isn’t easy, but Coach Arians will have something up his sleeve.



Prediction

ESPN has the Buccaneers with a 65% chance of winning at home this week. The Rams defense will be the key for getting a win on the road. The over/under is 48.5 so take the over. I’m taking the Rams in an upset on the road.



Final Score

Rams – 35

Buccaneers – 31