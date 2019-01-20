Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints: NFC Championship Game Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

NFC Championship Game

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Sunday – January 20 – 2:05 p.m.

TV: FOX

Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, Louisiana

Records Before Kickoff

Los Angeles Rams (13-3, 6-2 Away)

New Orleans Saints (13-3, 6-2 Home)

This time it’s for real! The Rams travel to New Orleans to put the Saints to bed in the NFC Championship game. This game is what everyone wanted to see, the two top teams in the NFC to see who will represent in Super Bowl LIII. I believe that the winner of this game will win the Super Bowl. Let’s take a look at both teams in this contest.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Are you kidding me?!? Ain’t no good reason other than a life or death situation to stop you from watching this game.

Why you should watch this game

People are growing tired of the stories about the Rams and how dynamic their offense is. On the other hand, the Saints are getting the same publicity for their offense. Let’s see what’s all the hoopla’s about.

Los Angeles Rams

Jared Goff has to be a leader and not a game manager. This game could set the tone for the start of a dynasty. He can’t worry about making mistakes and playing it safe. Now, he (Goff) has passed for 4,688 yards with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His interceptions came at crucial times during this year. Running back Todd Gurley II will get his touches, but C.J. Anderson will keep the chains moving when given the chance to get some carries. Robert Woods will be key against the Saints corner backs.

The Rams defense has to disrupt the Saints offense by playing physical with the Saints wide receivers. Corner back Marcus Peters has to shut up and play. The Rams have to be ready to throw the first punch in this street fight.

New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees and those guys on the outside (receivers) will be ready to stretch the field on Sunday. Micheal Thomas leads a receiving corps that caught 364 passes from Brees. Of those passes, Thomas has hauled in 125 receptions for 1,405 yards and 9 touchdowns this year. Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram II will carry the load and catch passes out of the backfield as well. The Saints defense has to key in on certain plays that the Rams run every game. One play is the drag route that the Rams are known for. The Rams have scored 12 times this season on this one particular play. The Saints will have to play hard and smart on Sunday to make it to the Super bowl.

Prediction

ESPN has the Saints with a 63% chance of winning at home this week. This game comes down to how well both defenses plays. The over/under is 57. I’m picking the Saints to pull this one off in the 4th quarter by 3 points. This game will be that close!

Final score

Saints 41

Rams 38