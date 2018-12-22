Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Game Preview

By Zach Walker

Game Info

Houston Cougars vs Army Black Knights

Saturday – December 22 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX

Records Before Kickoff

Houston Cougars (8-4)

Army Black Knights (10-2)

How did these teams get to this game?

Army lost to Duke on the road by twenty, at Oklahoma by a touchdown, and finished their regular season by beating Navy in America’s Game, in gritty grind-it-out fashion with a final score of 17 – 10 to win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and now really getting a streak going with three straight victories.

Houston lost in a shootout against Texas Tech the third game of the season, railed off five straight wins then lost AGAIN in Dallas to SMU, then dropped two of the final three.

The Black Knights run the dreaded Triple-option attack, which is such a strain on the entire way that a game moves along. For opponents, being responsible for plugging in lanes, taking smart angles, then actually making tackles when they reach the ball-carrier. That’s the way it has to be done, but the strain comes from what it forces your own offense to do. Offenses must score when they get the opportunity, or the other side could hold the ball for CHUNKS of game time and can strangle your chances at getting the crack at the endzone. Army’s attack is well-executed. Kelvin Hopkins, the Army quarterback/triggerman, has the ground work down, but when it’s time for something through the air, he’s getting the job done, he’s got 48 completions this season for 956 yards and six touchdowns, good for nearly twenty per catch, hell the ten yards per attempt if factoring in his incompletions is still very impressive. The senior fullback, Darnell Woolfolk, isn’t someone to trifle with, he’s compact at 5’9” but at 235 pounds, that’s not something a safety or cornerback wants to see coming downhill with speed.

This Houston team is rolling in and can’t feel too good about their chances. They will not have stud defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who WILL BE a top-10 pick in the NFL, and they will also be without their dynamic quarterback D’Eriq King, a player who has been credited with 50 touchdowns on the season, he’ll miss the game with a knee injury, which thrusts Clayton Tune, from Hebron High School of Carrollton, into bowl action. Tune is a standing passer, not likely to turn-and-burn on the ground, and he’s got seven touchdowns in this season to just a pair of interceptions, but it’s his completion percentage that’ll either save or sink Houston in this matchup with Army. If Tune can hover around 62 percent for this game, the Cougars have the talent to stay in the game with Army.

Prediction

The Black Knights have something big at stake, the single best season record in their history, and it’d be a shock if they didn’t seize that opportunity.

Final Score

Army Black Knights 34

Houston Cougars 24