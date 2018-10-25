“Locker Room Talk” Webisode Series Hosted by Kevin Love to Feature Channing Frye, Michael Phelps, and Paul Pierce

SHELTON, Conn. — Schick Hydro is proud to announce Locker Room Talk, a new webisode series hosted by basketball star and mental health advocate, Kevin Love. The series consists of an initial trailer featuring Love, followed by three episodes in which Love interviews iconic guests, including the greatest living swimmer, Michael Phelps, basketball legend, Paul Pierce, and Love’s friend and teammate, Channing Frye. Love and his guests will discuss “locker room talk” and what positive masculinity means today while simultaneously raising awareness and funds for the Movember Foundation and the Kevin Love Fund, and showing off their mustaches for Movember.

To view the first installment of Locker Room Talk, click here.

Fans are encouraged to visit the Schick Hydro® website each week all through Movember as new videos go live.

“I am grateful to have been chosen by Schick Hydro to host Locker Room Talk in hopes of shining a light on issues of masculinity that impact all men,” said Kevin Love. “Through this new series, I hope that together, we can inspire all men to embrace their own version of positive masculinity.”

In addition to encouraging these types of powerful conversations between men, Schick Hydro® hopes to raise awareness for various issues related to men’s health and drive donations to the Movember Foundation and the Kevin Love Fund through an Omaze campaign: omaze.com/lovehydro.

Donations are open now through early December. Those who donate at least $10 will be entered for a chance to win VIP game tickets to watch Kevin on the court and a chance to hang out with him prior to the game.

Locker Room Talk is an extension of the larger “The Man I AmTM” campaign launched by Schick Hydro® earlier this month. The piece included above and other additional never-before-seen content are set to be previewed this Saturday, October 27, at the Movember Foundation’s Schick® Shave Down event taking place at ABC studios’ Good Morning America set in Times Square. The event is open to the public between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET and features barber stations for guests to get a fresh shave with the recently launched Schick Hydro 5 Sense® Razor, product giveaways, and socially shareable activities. Just days later, the next installment will be released, featuring Love’s all-important Movember call to action and Shave Down video using the Schick Hydro 5 Sense® before he grows a mustache for the month of Movember.

During the week of November 5, the first interview of Locker Room Talk featuring Michael Phelps will be released, covering a range of topics from handling the pressure of life’s biggest moments to how men who have achieved the highest levels of success can still ask for help when they’re struggling. The following week of November 12, the next episode will be released in which Love’s teammate and good friend Channing Frye will join him to discuss the importance of teamwork and teaching his kids it’s OK to be emotional. Finally, during the week of November 19, Locker Room Talk will conclude with a conversation between Love and Paul Pierce, covering everything from overcoming adversity to how “locker room talk” has evolved during his 19-year playing career.

“We chose to feature Love, Phelps, Pierce, and Frye because they are all true to themselves,” says Patrick Kane, group segment director, men’s shave at Edgewell Personal Care. “Each of these athletes achieved the highest levels of success, while helping shape the conversation around what healthy masculinity looks like today.”

For Movember, the partnership with Schick Hydro® has provided the opportunity to bring attention to the issues that matter most to today’s men.

“We’re thankful for the opportunity to further our partnership with Schick Hydro,” noted John Owens, country director for Movember Foundation USA. “This work will help raise vital funds and awareness to ensure men live happier, healthier, longer lives.”

For Schick Hydro®, there is true purpose behind this latest work.

“It is our goal that through Locker Room Talk and the Schick Shave Down, people will feel inspired to support the work that Movember and the Kevin Love Fund are doing in support of men’s health worldwide,” noted Carolyn Turoczi, Schick Hydro® senior brand manager at Edgewell Personal Care. “These donations will help create healthier lives, both physically and mentally, for men in the years to come.”

For more information on Schick Hydro®, visit schickhydro.com. To learn more about the Movember Foundation, please visit movember.com.

