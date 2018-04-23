Live Nation Launches ‘National Concert Week’ With $20 All-In Ticket Offer Celebrating Kickoff to Summer Season

LOS ANGELES — Live Nation announced ‘National Concert Week’ will take place April 30 through May 8 with an exclusive $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kickoff to its biggest summer season. The deal will include over 1.5 million tickets to 2,000+ shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours including Comedy, Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop, and more.
For one week only, fans can get their hands on the $20 all-in tickets Monday, April 30 at 8:00 am local time at NCW.LiveNation.com, through Tuesday, May 8 at 11:59 pm local time.
DJ Khaled shared his excitement about the ticket offer from 45,000 feet, encouraging music fans to nab their tickets to the hottest summer shows. Watch the video HERE.
Produced by Live Nation, National Concert Week is a time for artists and fans to celebrate their love of live music. To launch the week, Live Nation will hold a special media event in New York featuring dozens of their touring artists.
Talent in attendance talking about their upcoming summer tours will include Paramore, Lindsey Stirling, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, Jeff Beck, Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz, Ann Wilson of Heart, Evanescence’s Amy Lee, Foreigner’s Mick Jones, 3 Doors Down, Bad Company and Free’s Paul Rodgers, Coheed and Cambria, Collective Soul, Pentatonix, O.A.R., Poison, Soul Asylum, Stone Temple Pilots, Styx, Taking Back Sunday, The Cult, The Offspring, Whitesnake, and more.
Nationally Touring Artists With Live Nation’s $20 All-In “National Concert Week” Ticket Offer:
311 / The Offspring
3 Doors Down / Collective Soul
5 Seconds of Summer
Alan Jackson
Arcade Fire
Avenged Sevenfold / Prophets of Rage
Backstreet Boys
Beck
Bon Jovi
Brad Paisley
Breaking Benjamin / Five Finger Death Punch
Bush / Stone Temple Pilots / The Cult
Charlie Puth
Chicago / REO Speedwagon
Chris Brown
Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday
Counting Crows / LIVE
David Blaine
Dead & Company
Def Leppard / Journey
Dierks Bentley
Dwight Yoakam / Lucinda Williams / Steve Earle
Enanitos Verdes / Hombres G
Erasure
Foreigner / Whitesnake / Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
Game of Thrones
G-Eazy
Godsmack / Shinedown
Gov’t Mule / The Avett Brothers
Hall & Oates / Train
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Janet Jackson
Jason Aldean
Jeff Beck / Paul Rodgers
Joe Biden
Juanes / Mon Laferte
Keith Urban
Kesha / Macklemore
Kevin Hart
Kid Rock
KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018
Kygo
Lady Antebellum / Darius Rucker
Lindsey Stirling / Evanescence
Logic
Luis Miguel
Luke Bryan
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Maroon 5
Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town
Ms. Lauryn Hill
NEEDTOBREATHE / JOHNNYSWIM
Niall Horan
ODESZA
Ozzy Osbourne
Paramore
Pentatonix
Poison / Cheap Trick
Post Malone
Rascal Flatts
Ray LaMontagne
Rise Against / AFI
Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson
Rod Stewart / Cyndi Lauper
Shakira
Shania Twain
Steely Dan / The Doobie Brothers
Styx / Joan Jett and the Heartbreakers
The Smashing Pumpkins
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Vans Warped Tour
Weezer / Pixies
Zac Brown Band
For a full list of participating artists, please visit NCW.LiveNation.com.
To see a complete list of Live Nation’s summer tours and festivals, please visit livenation.com.