Live Nation Launches ‘National Concert Week’ With $20 All-In Ticket Offer Celebrating Kickoff to Summer Season

LOS ANGELES — Live Nation announced ‘National Concert Week’ will take place April 30 through May 8 with an exclusive $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kickoff to its biggest summer season. The deal will include over 1.5 million tickets to 2,000+ shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours including Comedy, Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop, and more.

For one week only, fans can get their hands on the $20 all-in tickets Monday, April 30 at 8:00 am local time at NCW.LiveNation.com, through Tuesday, May 8 at 11:59 pm local time.

DJ Khaled shared his excitement about the ticket offer from 45,000 feet, encouraging music fans to nab their tickets to the hottest summer shows. Watch the video HERE.

Produced by Live Nation, National Concert Week is a time for artists and fans to celebrate their love of live music. To launch the week, Live Nation will hold a special media event in New York featuring dozens of their touring artists.

Talent in attendance talking about their upcoming summer tours will include Paramore, Lindsey Stirling, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, Jeff Beck, Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz, Ann Wilson of Heart, Evanescence’s Amy Lee, Foreigner’s Mick Jones, 3 Doors Down, Bad Company and Free’s Paul Rodgers, Coheed and Cambria, Collective Soul, Pentatonix, O.A.R., Poison, Soul Asylum, Stone Temple Pilots, Styx, Taking Back Sunday, The Cult, The Offspring, Whitesnake, and more.

Nationally Touring Artists With Live Nation’s $20 All-In “National Concert Week” Ticket Offer:

311 / The Offspring

3 Doors Down / Collective Soul

5 Seconds of Summer

Alan Jackson

Arcade Fire

Avenged Sevenfold / Prophets of Rage

Backstreet Boys

Beck

Bon Jovi

Brad Paisley

Breaking Benjamin / Five Finger Death Punch

Bush / Stone Temple Pilots / The Cult

Charlie Puth

Chicago / REO Speedwagon

Chris Brown

Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday

Counting Crows / LIVE

David Blaine

Dead & Company

Def Leppard / Journey

Dierks Bentley

Dwight Yoakam / Lucinda Williams / Steve Earle

Enanitos Verdes / Hombres G

Erasure

Foreigner / Whitesnake / Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

Game of Thrones

G-Eazy

Godsmack / Shinedown

Gov’t Mule / The Avett Brothers

Hall & Oates / Train

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Janet Jackson

Jason Aldean

Jeff Beck / Paul Rodgers

Joe Biden

Juanes / Mon Laferte

Keith Urban

Kesha / Macklemore

Kevin Hart

Kid Rock

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018

Kygo

Lady Antebellum / Darius Rucker

Lindsey Stirling / Evanescence

Logic

Luis Miguel

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Maroon 5

Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town

Ms. Lauryn Hill

NEEDTOBREATHE / JOHNNYSWIM

Niall Horan

ODESZA

Ozzy Osbourne

Paramore

Pentatonix

Poison / Cheap Trick

Post Malone

Rascal Flatts

Ray LaMontagne

Rise Against / AFI

Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson

Rod Stewart / Cyndi Lauper

Shakira

Shania Twain

Steely Dan / The Doobie Brothers

Styx / Joan Jett and the Heartbreakers

The Smashing Pumpkins

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Vans Warped Tour

Weezer / Pixies

Zac Brown Band

For a full list of participating artists, please visit NCW.LiveNation.com.

To see a complete list of Live Nation’s summer tours and festivals, please visit livenation.com.