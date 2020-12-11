Limited Tickets Available for 85th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase for the 85th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic set for Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Tickets can be purchased online at GoodyearCottonBowl.com or by calling (888) 792-BOWL (2695). Ticket holders for this year’s game will be able to use the Cotton Bowl Classic app , available for download on iOS and Android devices.

The Cotton Bowl Classic app is the one-stop solution for ticket holders to see and manage tickets and parking via the wallet functionality and use the app as the primary method to access and enter AT&T Stadium on game day.

The app includes maps and Safe Stadium policies and procedures to provide detailed information to easily and safely navigate the game day experience.

The interactive mobile experience also features news, photo galleries, videos, a social stream to view and contribute content in real time on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and the ability to customize notifications making the app a must-have for all followers of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.