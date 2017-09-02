- Stephen F. Austin Jacks at SMU Mustangs Preview
Liberty Flames vs Baylor Bears Preview
- Updated: September 2, 2017
Game Info
Liberty Bears vs Baylor Bears
Saturday – Sep 2 – 6:00 p.m.
TV: FS2
McLane Stadium – Waco – Texas
Records Heading into the Game
Liberty Bears (0-0, Big South 0-0)
Baylor Bears (0-0 , Big 12 0-0)
ESPN is saying that Baylor has a 97.8% chance of winning this game Saturday. In college football picking a power house versus a small school doesn’t make your pick safe. Liberty is a pretty good school with a lot of talent that no one knows about. Last year, Baylor beat Boise State to start the season and lost their last four games. Let’s take a look at this game on both sides of the ball.
Baylor Offense
Long gone are the days of KD Cannon, Shock Linwood and Seth Russell. The new look Baylor Bears will be a legitimate threat in the Big 12. Baylor has a new coach, a new system and a new starter at quarterback. Senior Quarterback Anu Solomon (Graduate Transfer) from Arizona will start under center for the Bears this year. He’s 6’1, 200 pounds and very intelligent as the new leader. He has a strong arm and can run like a running back so sitting in the pocket won’t be an option for him. Terrence Williams will be the featured running back this year. He finished second in rushing behind Shock Linwood and now that he’s the man. He will show the Big 12 that he can be a threat running inside and outside the tackles. The wide receiver to watch is Jared Atkinson. He’s a 6’3, 210 pound receiver that can play as a slot receiver or on the outside. He has good hands and with his big body can be a good position receiver in the red zone.
Liberty Defense
The Flames (Liberty University) has a decent team. One the defensive side of the ball Liberty has an All-American defensive end named Juwan Wells. Remember his name! He will be playing on Sundays next year. His job on Saturday will be to get to Anu Solomon. He’s very disruptive. Freshman Kimanu Donaldson will start at right corner for the Flames. He has shut down skills and Baylor has to try him on the left side. Liberty defense is the lifeline for their team. Baylor’s offense has to be will to take chances down the field and stretch the defense in order to have a chance to win Saturday.
Prediction
The Baylor offense will come out strong this week. On the defensive side the returning 7 starters know how to play together. They will set the tone for the team this year. I’m picking Baylor by 13!
