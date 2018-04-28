Letting the Good Times Roll at Razzoo’s Cajun Café

By Dakota Baggett

Summer is right around the corner and whether you are looking for a place to get Cajun inspired appetizers, interesting cocktails for happy hour, or are just looking to get your crawfish fix; Razzoo’s Cajun Café has it all. They have almost a dozen different appetizers to choose from including typical items like fried pickles or more unique items like fried gator tail, but regardless of what you pick everything has Razzoo’s signature Cajun twist.

The Cajun Fondue is a visually appealing dish. At the center is a bowl filled with a golden cheese concoction, garnished with some chives and a bit of chopped tomatoes, sitting on a plate, surrounded by long slices of golden garlic bread making the entire dish look like a simple abstract interpretation of the sun. The fondue comes with crawfish tail mixed in with the cheese, but there are also shrimp or chicken options. The Fondue is creamy, rich and meaty. This dish is also great for bread lovers because the garlic bread is lightly toasted giving it a crunchy outside, but leaves a soft center. The buttery garlic bread complements the creamy fondue making it the perfect delivery system for the cheese.

The Fried Pickle Puckers are fried to perfection. They have a savory crispy breading on the outside with a juicy and still crunchy dill pickle on the inside. The Dipping sauce, which is called just that in the menu, tastes like a ranch dressing dusted with some Cajun seasoning on top giving the pickles an extra Cajun kick.

The next appetizer is a case of ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’, or title in this case. Called Rat Toes these stuffed jalapenos are another testament to Razzoo’s deep frying skills with a breaded and fried shrimp, crawfish, and creamy cheese filled Jalapeno. The heat of the jalapeno hits strong at first, but the creamy filling quickly quells the fire before the next bite.

The Cajun Cracklin’ and Crispy Chips in an interesting dish because it has a tex-mex feel, but with a Cajun twist. The tray was half Cracklin’s and half potato chips separated by a small cauldron-like bowl of a fondue concoction, garnished with ground beef, chopped tomatoes, a dollop of sour cream, and sprinkled with some fresh chives. The potato chips are made in house. They have a great crunch, but like most chips these are incomplete without being dipped into the cheese sauce. The other side of the platter is the Cracklin’s, or pork rinds as they are called in Texas, and they are the standout feature of the dish. These Cracklin’s are not ordinary out-of-the-bag pork rinds, these are much more savory, and the Cajun seasoning they are lightly dusted with gives them an extra kick that make them tasty on their own, but adding some of the fondue takes them to the next level.

The presentation for the Fried Gator Tail is basic, similar to the Fried Pickles and the Rat Toes, in a basket sits a layer of gator tail on a bed of French fries with a small cup of ketchup on the side. And much like the other fried dishes they were fried with precision; crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside. It is alligator meat though, so much like venison or any other non-traditional meat it has a unique flavor. Gator has a taste that lies somewhere between chicken and shrimp. It doesn’t taste like either really, but it does have a hint of an aquatic taste, and like I said it’s unique.

The Andouille Po’Boy Sliders appear to be a sub that is cut into four equal sections resting on a rectangular white plate. The menu doesn’t specify what kind of meat is in the sliders only that it is BBQ basted and covered in slaw, but it is pork. The only down side to the sliders is that it is a challenge keeping the meat and slaw between the bread; everything just seems to slide out the moment any pressure is applied. The main problem lies with how the meat is cut. Instead of large slices the BBQ is cut into small nuggets that have a difficult time balancing between the inch and a half wide buns. On its own the BBQ tastes similar to a McRib, but a fully assembled slider is a different story. Paired with the slaw and the bread the Andouille Po’Boy Sliders have a complexity and depth that a McRib just doesn’t have.

When it comes to crawfish Razzoo’s does them well. They serve crawfish by the pound with two options when it comes to flavor; mild and hot. The crawfish are boiled correctly, and don’t fall into the common shellfish trap of being overcooked. The mild have a savory Cajun flavor, and the hot are spicy, but most of the spicy’s heat is concentrated on the lips. Just make sure you wash your hands before you use the bathroom.

Razzoo’s has a stout drink menu with over twenty unique cocktails ensuring they have something to catch anyone’s eye. They have the classic frozen drinks, unique items you can’t find anywhere else, and an entire section of traditional cocktails that have been given an original Razzoo’s spin. They even have a new cocktail devised specially for the summer that is approaching fast.

The Tipsy Cobbler is the newest drink on their menu. It is made with brown sugar, peach and lemon slices, peach liqueur, cinnamon infused rum, Jack Daniel’s Fire, and the glass is rimmed with a cinnamon sugar mixture. Poured over ice this drink looks similar to lemonade. The Tipsy Cobbler is a refreshing cocktail great for summer. It is sweet and tart, and the hint of cinnamon gives the drink a faint Christmas taste.

The Smoky Old Fashioned is a visually appealing drink. The orange peel and the cherry add a splash of color to the caramel colored liquid. The menu says it is made with ‘House Smoked Old Forester Bourbon’, fans of that signature campfire charcoal taste of Jack Daniel’s are going to love the Smoky Old Fashioned. The smoky flavor floods the taste buds first, and then it is followed by the refreshing sweet citrus chaser of the muddled orange and simple syrup.

The South Manhattan looks similar to the Smoky Old Fashioned. They both share the same glass, caramel color liquid, orange peel, and cherry. The only difference in their appearance is the ice. The old fashioned is made with regular crushed ice, but the South Manhattan is chilled by one rather large rectangular block of nearly clear ice. The Manhattan is another winning drink for Jack Daniel’s fans. It tastes similar to the old fashioned, and is made with much of the same ingredients except the Manhattan uses Woodford Reserve Rye.

The Dirty Cajun martini is an interesting drink. It tastes just like a traditional dirty gin martini, but the salt and Cajun seasoned rim gave the drink an extra kick that is a welcomed improvement to the traditional Gin Martini. It is a cloudy liquid with a thin layer of ice floating on top. Instead of a toothpick speared olive resting at the bottom of the traditional martini glass there is what appears to be a freshly picked green bean complete with stem protruding out of the liquid, and over the rim of the glass. According to the menu it is not a green bean, but a Dill Bean, and instead of olive juice the dill bean juice is what makes this Cajun Martini dirty.

Overall Razzoo’s Cajun Café does appetizers really well, particularly bread and fried foods. They certainly know how to boil crawfish. And they have a large selection of drinks to accommodate any palate.