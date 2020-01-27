Legends win their 16th game of the season.

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Texas Legends (16-13) dominated the third quarter to overtake the College Park Skyhawks (15-15) 107-90 in Sunday afternoon’s matchup.

Dakota Mathias opened the game with a long ball to give the Legends the first advantage. Armoni Brooks responded, inspiring an 8-0 run by the Skyhawks. Texas used another three, this time from Aric Holman, to get back on top midway through the first, but Marcus Derrickson continued the trend, giving College Park the advantage they would hold through halftime. The visitors took their largest lead of the night (+9) early in the second. The Legend found themselves within one just under a minute before the break but the Skyhawks hit five straight to make it a six-point game. Jaylen Hoard closed the half with a buzzer-beating three for Texas to take the Legends into halftime down 52-55.

Texas opened the third with a 20-6 run to take the lead and build a double-digit gap. Cat Barber added 10 points in the quarter but the Skyhawks were outscored 28-12 as Texas took control of the game. An 8-0 run to start the fourth gave the Legends their largest lead of the night (+23) and they would maintain a double-digit edge through the final buzzer.

Mathias led the Legends’ scoring efforts with 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. Hoard had his second straight double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, while Holman knocked down 4-of-6 outside to finish with 16 points, 7 rebounds off the bench. Chad Brown grabbed his first double-double of the season with 13 points, 13 rebounds, and Brandon Fields neared another with 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Barber led all scorers with 32 points, 5 rebounds off the bench for the Skyhawks. Brooks added 20 points, 4 rebounds, while Jordan Sibert tallied 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals. Derrickson rounded out the double-digit scoring with 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Legends hit the road to take on the Memphis Hustle Wednesday at 7pm CT. Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN+.

Courtesy: Texas Legends