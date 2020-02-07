Legends win Big over Clippers

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Texas Legends (18-15) used a career night from Jaylen Hoard and a dominant second half to best the Agua Caliente Clippers (16-17) 123-107 Thursday night in Frisco.

Dakota Mathias put the Legends on the board first as the home team found themselves up 7-0 in the early minutes. Texas held the advantage through the first eight minutes before Agua Caliente posted six unanswered points to take their first lead of the night. Aric Holman responded for Texas and the two went back and forth, running through five lead changes. Tyler Roberson closed the quarter at the free throw line edging the Clippers up 28-24. Both teams heated up in the second, nearly doubling their shooting percentages. Jahmal McMurray took the first basket of the quarter, setting the tone for his 12-point performance. Opening with another 7-0 run, the Legends took the lead and held on through the midway mark. The two battled for control, with the lead changing hands six more times before the break.

Coming out of halftime facing a one-point deficit, Chad Brown and Jaylen Hoard combined for 19 points in the third to give Texas the double-digit edge that would carry them through the final buzzer. The Clippers made a push midway through the fourth, coming within four points, but Texas answered with 10 straight before building their largest lead (+18) with seconds left to play. The home team finished the night shooting 51% from the field and 36% outside while grabbing a season-high 64 rebounds. Agua Caliente came in just under 40% overall and 28% outside, grabbing 41 rebounds.

Jaylen Hoard led the game with 27 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Chad Brown tagged on another double-double for the Legends with 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Dakota Mathias finished 6-of-11 outside for 22 points, 3 rebounds, while Cameron Payne and Jahmal McMurray each neared a double-double finishing with 15 and 14 respectively and 9 assists each. Moses Brown grabbed 12 points, 8 boards off the bench joined by Aric Holman who rounded out the double-digit scoring with 10 points, 4 rebounds.

Xavier Rathan-Mayes led the Clippers with 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. JJ Avila finished with 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals, and Donte Grantham grabbed the team’s only double-double of 18 points, 13 rebounds.

