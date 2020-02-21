Legal Online Gambling in the US

Online gambling in the United States is legalized state by state, and is broken down by online casino, sports betting, and poker. Some states, like Nevada, only allow people to place real money wagers on poker and sports, while others like Iowa, only allow online sports betting. Then there are states like Michigan, which have just recently started to regulate online gambling but as it’s still new, do not have any legal online gambling platforms to offer players just yet.

History of Online Gambling in the US

Gambling online has been around since the internet first started, but has only been legalized in America over the past 10 years. In 1961, the Federal Wire Act was created which made most forms of betting illegal in the country. Get caught with having anything to do with gambling and you were looking at a serious fine as well as some potential prison time.

In 1992, President Bush signed a bill which stopped states from legally being able to offer sports betting, except for a few circumstances. This bill was known as the Professional and Amateur Sports protection Act, and was overruled by the U.S Supreme Court recently in 2018.

Over time both of the bills have seen changes, most recently in 2019, which has led to online gambling being regulated state by state.

Delaware was the first state to legalize online gambling in 2012, followed by Nevada and New Jersey who both launched legal online poker and casino sites in 2013. Fast forward a few years later to 2017 where we see Pennsylvania join the legal online gambling market in the US.

Which States have Legal Online Gambling?

The following states have at least one form of legal online gambling available for players to bet on:

New Hampshire

Online sports betting

Iowa

Online sports betting

Nevada

Online sports betting and poker

Pennsylvania

Online casino, sports betting, and poker

New Jersey

Online casino, sports betting, and poker

Indiana

Online sports betting

West Virginia

Online sports betting

Delaware

Online casino, sports betting, and poker

Rhode Island

Online sports betting with first sportsbook expected to launch in 2020

Oregon

Online sports betting

Throughout 2020 you can expect to see states like Colorado, Tennessee, Montana, and Illinois join the legal list as more sportsbooks and casinos begin to launch online.

Where is it Illegal to Online Gamble?

A few states are going to have a harder time than others trying to legalize online gambling. These states include:

New York

Arkansas

Mississippi

New Mexico

Washington, D.C

While the age restrictions on gambling online are different depending where you are (varies between 18 and 21), each state requires you must be within the borders to legally wager online. To understand everything about online gambling in the United States and to read more about your own states gambling laws, you can visit https://www.americancasinoguide.com/