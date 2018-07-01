LeBron James Signs with the Los Angeles Lakers

By Jay Betsill

The NBA free agent frenzy reached its fever pitch on Sunday evening when the news came out that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign a four-year $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here is the breakdown for the LeBron James contract with the Los Angeles Lakers: $35.65M, $37.43M, $39.21M and $41M. He is not eligible for a no trade clause. https://t.co/mA0GyBP4xc — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 2, 2018

This is the second time that James has left the team that made him to No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft following his infamous “Decision” in 2010 that saw him join Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh to form the super team that was the Miami Heat. After four trips to the NBA Finals and two championships, James returned to the Cavs, where they proceeded to go to four consecutive finals against Golden State that resulted in a championship in 2016.

The 2016 title was the city of Cleveland’s first of any kind in 52 years.

The 33-year old James, a four-time MVP and 14-time All Star, joins the Lakers legacy that includes such greats as Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal, Elgin Baylor, James Worthy, Gail Goodrich and George Mikan.

With James joining the Lakers, six of the top scorers in NBA history have played for the Lakers. The only two in the top eight who have not donned the purple and gold are Michael Jordan and Dirk Nowitzki.

Time will tell if the Lakers are able to add any pieces around James, such as the rumored deal with the San Antonio Spurs that would bring star guard Kawhi Leonard to the west coast, but for now, the social media world is abuzz with thoughts on the league’s biggest star joining one of its most storied franchises.