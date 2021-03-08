Late comeback falls short, Texas beats TCU 69-60

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The TCU Horned Frogs mounted a ferocious fourth-quarter comeback, cutting what was a 20-point deficit down to five, but the Texas Longhorns managed to escape Schollmaier Arena with the win, downing TCU 69-60 Sunday afternoon.



TURNING POINT

Texas used a 13-0 run in the first quarter and it proved to be just what the Longhorns needed to get the win. The Longhorns led by as many as 20 points on multiple occasions, which included taking a 60-40 advantage with 9:39 to play in the fourth quarter, but TCU then proceeded to go on a 14-0 run and cut the deficit to 60-54. Texas went more than six minutes between its only two field goals of the fourth quarter, but made up the difference at the free throw line, going 7-of-10 from the charity stripe down the stretch. TCU managed to get within five points, down 61-56, but Texas countered with a 4-0 run and managed to escape with a nine-point road win over the Frogs.



FROG FACTS

• For the second straight game, TCU went with a starting line-up consisting of Lauren Heard , Aahliyah Jackson , Aja Holmes , Tavy Diggs and Kayla Mokwuah .

• TCU fell to 4-46 all-time against Texas, which now includes a 3-20 record against the Longhorns in Fort Worth.

• TCU was out-rebounded 40-22 overall, which included Texas coming away with 12 offensive boards, but TCU was only outscored 7-6 in second-chance points.

• TCU won the battle in the paint, outscoring the Longhorns 38-32, but Texas countered from downtown, draining 5-of-12, while TCU made just 1-of-7 from three-point range.

• Lauren Heard finished the game leading the Frogs in points (28) and rebounds (10), netting her fifth double-double of the season and ninth of her career.

• Heard has now scored 1,559 points in her career, which currently ranks No. 7 all-time, but just four points shy of Emily Carter’s total of 1,563 for No. 6 all-time.

• Heard totaled six steals, pushing her career total to 221. She is just the seventh player in school history to collect at least 220 steals in a career.

• Tavy Diggs scored 16 points on the day, notching double-digit scoring efforts for the fourth time in the past five games. The sophomore came into the game averaging 8.6 points per game, but is averaging 16.4 points per night over the past five games.



UP NEXT

The Horned Frogs (9-14, 4-14) will head to Kansas City to participate in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Tournament, which runs next Thursday, March 11 through Sunday, March 14. TCU earned the No. 8 seed and will play Kansas in the first round. The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks are set to play on Thursday at 5 p.m. inside Kansas City Municipal Auditorium.

Courtesy: TCU Womens Basketball