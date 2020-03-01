Landry Jones Injured in Dallas Renegades Loss to Houston Roughnecks

By Jay Betsill

The Houston Roughnecks (4-0) remained the XFL’s only undefeated team with a 27-20 win over the Dallas Renegades (2-2) in what was dubbed the “Texas Throwdown” on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

After rebounding from an opening week loss with two road wins, the Renegades dropped their second home of the season, but the news could end up being much worse as starting quarterback Landry Jones sustained a leg injury on a successful quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter. Jones had to be helped off the field and following the game.

QB Landry Jones has left the Houston Showdown game with a Knee Injury 😞 Clearly was in pain the whole time #XFL #DallasRenegades #HoustonRoughnecks pic.twitter.com/pjwoVDKAZJ — Pickswise (@Pickswise) March 1, 2020

“Landry’s injury, we don’t know yet,” Renegades head coach Bob Stoops said, in his post game press conference. “Fortunately he had the brace on and hopefully that minimizes what the damage is. I don’t know what it is just yet and I’m sure he’ll have an MRI tomorrow and be further evaluated with our doctors here this evening.”

The Roughnecks forced five turnovers in the game that translated into 24 points.

“We talk about those takeaways all the time,” Roughnecks head coach June Jones said. “Our defense just kept hanging in there. We needed to score more points when we had our chances with those takeaways, but it’s a team game and did enough on each side of the ball to win and that’s gonna be the start of a pretty good rivalry.”

Roughnecks star quarterback P.J. Walker threw for two touchdowns, 239 yards and only his second interception of the season.

Following Jones’ departure, Phillip Nelson took over and led the Renegades on a drive that saw them lose the ball near their own goal line and the Roughnecks ran out the clock to win the game by a touchdown.

Today’s attendance was 18,332.

Next up for Dallas is a home game on Saturday at 4 pm against the New York Guardians whole Houston heads home to take on the Seattle Dragons at 1 p.m. pm on Saturday.