Kurt Busch Takes Pole for O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kurt Busch was fastest in practice and fastest in Round 1 of knockout qualifying Friday at Texas Motor Speedway, and that was enough to secure pole position for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.

The threat of lightning around TMS prompted NASCAR officials to cancel Rounds 2 and 3 of time trials, handing P1 to Busch – the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series track record-holder.

Busch topped a list of 37 entries with a Round 1 hot lap around TMS’ 1.5-mile oval in 27.360-seconds/197.368 mph. Busch, driver of the No. 41 Haas Automation/Monster Energy Ford Fusion, began Friday’s Cup activity by pacing the opening practice at 27.523-seconds/196.200 mph after just seven laps.

As was the case during that practice, Busch led a sweep of the top three spots for Stewart-Haas Racing after 15 minutes of time trials. Kevin Harvick, a three-time race-winner this season, will start second in the No. 4 Busch Light Ford after turning a lap in 27.395-seconds/197.116 mph. And Clint Bowyer, winner of the most recent race at Martinsville Speedway, will grid third in the No. 14 Mobil 1/Rush Truck Centers Fusion after lapping in 27.435-second/196.829 mph.

Busch, Harvick and Bowyer gave the team co-owned by industrialist Gene Haas and retired three-time Cup champion Tony Stewart its first 1-2-3 start in Cup. And Busch said his team had spent practically zero time checking out The Weather Channel for the Dallas-Fort Worth forecast.

“The thought that weather was in the area hadn’t crossed our minds, but you’ve got to play all three rounds as smart as you can,” said Busch, who is paired with crew chief Billy Scott. “We went aggressive and it paid off. Round 3, we would have had to make a big gamble to maintain that pace. Doug Yates and the guys in the engine department … those guys are building some good steam. When you step on the gas it’s a great feeling to know it’s going to stick.”