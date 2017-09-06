KPMG And Stacy Lewis Team To Donate Nearly $400K To Hurricane Harvey Relief

This win marks Stacy’s 12th on the LPGA Tour and first victory since 2014. In addition to KPMG’s donation to relief efforts, each time a KPMG Brand Ambassador wins on Tour, KPMG makes a donation of books and refurbishes a local library as part of KPMG’s Family for Literacy (KFFL) initiative. To honor this special win by Stacy, KPMG will double the typical donation with 10,000 new books to be provided to children and local KPMG volunteers will refurbish two libraries in the Houston area.

KPMG U.S. Chairman and CEO Lynne Doughtie said, “In times like this, coming together to support one another matters the most. We are touched by the generosity displayed by Stacy, and so many across the country, to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.”

In addition, KPMG has pledged to match partner and employee contributions up to $400,000 to the KPMG Disaster Relief Fund to provide Hurricane Harvey relief.

