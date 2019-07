Photos by Matt Pearce

Hard rock legends KORN and ALICE IN CHAINS are co-headlining an amphitheater tour across North America this summer. Underoath and H099o9 joined them at Dos Equis Pavillion in Dallas. Produced by Live Nation, the 30-city tour kicked off July 18th in Del Valle, TX at Austin360 Amphitheatre before their stop in Dallas. The tour will wrap up on September 4th in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre.