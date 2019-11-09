Knicks hang on to beat Mavericks

• Ma v e rick s sophomor e gu ard/forward Luka Dončić posted 38 points, 14 rebounds and

10 assists – all of which were good for game-high’s. Dončić’s 38 points were a career-high,

breaking his mark of 35 against Toronto in January 2019. Dončić broke the Mavericks

record for 20-point triple-doubles (10 in career), passing Jason Kidd for the franchise lead.

He also broke the record for most 30-point triple-doubles before the age of 21, a record

previously held by LeBron James.

• Mavericks forward/center Kristaps Porzingis faced his former team for the first time

in his career, and came away with 28 points (11-22 shooting, 4-8 from 3-point range)

and 9 rebounds to go with 5 blocks. Porzingis’s 5 blocks were a game-high.

• Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. , also a former Knick, came away with 14 points

and 2 rebounds. He hit 3 three-pointers in the contest.

• Jalen Brunson led the Mavericks in +/- as the guard finished the game at +15 in 16

minutes of playing time. Brunson finished with 4 assists on the night.

• The Knicks saw five players score in double-figures, lead by Marcus Morris with 29

points. The Knicks were also able to spread the ball around well, shooting 14-28 from three-point range on 19 assists. 3

players had 4 or more assists tonight.

• New York guard Frank Ntilikina had a nice night for the Knicks across the board, finishing with 14 points (4-5 from

three-point range), 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals, and 3 blocks.

• The Ma v erick s tr ailed 8 4-72 late in the third quarter – their largest deficit of the game – before going on an 18-3 run to

pull ahead 90-87. The run started off with eight straight points from Luka Dončić .

• There were 9 lead changes in tonight’s game, with the final lead change triggering a 9-0 run by New York to give the

Knicks a 101-92 lead. The Mavericks were able to cut it to 105-102 late with the help of missed Knicks free throws, but

could not come away with the win.

• Every Mavericks player saw action in tonight’s game except for guard J.J. Barea and center Boban Marjanović.

• Ignas Brazdeikis and Wayne Ellington were the only Knicks to dress and not see action in the game.

• The attendance for today’s game was 20,257. The Mavericks have now sold out 724 consecutive regular-season home

games, which is an NBA-best sellout streak. The streak began on 12/15/01 and Dallas has sold out an additional 67

playoff games during that same stretch

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Courtesy; Dallas Mavericks