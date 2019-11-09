Knicks hang on to beat Mavericks

News Ticker

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Mavericks sophomore guard/forward Luka Dončić posted 38 points, 14 rebounds and
10 assists – all of which were good for game-high’s. Dončić’s 38 points were a career-high,
breaking his mark of 35 against Toronto in January 2019. Dončić broke the Mavericks
record for 20-point triple-doubles (10 in career), passing Jason Kidd for the franchise lead.
He also broke the record for most 30-point triple-doubles before the age of 21, a record
previously held by LeBron James.
• Mavericks forward/center Kristaps Porzingis faced his former team for the first time
in his career, and came away with 28 points (11-22 shooting, 4-8 from 3-point range)
and 9 rebounds to go with 5 blocks. Porzingis’s 5 blocks were a game-high.
• Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr., also a former Knick, came away with 14 points
and 2 rebounds. He hit 3 three-pointers in the contest.
Jalen Brunson led the Mavericks in +/- as the guard finished the game at +15 in 16
minutes of playing time. Brunson finished with 4 assists on the night.
• The Knicks saw five players score in double-figures, lead by Marcus Morris with 29
points. The Knicks were also able to spread the ball around well, shooting 14-28 from three-point range on 19 assists. 3
players had 4 or more assists tonight.
• New York guard Frank Ntilikina had a nice night for the Knicks across the board, finishing with 14 points (4-5 from
three-point range), 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals, and 3 blocks.
 
The Mavericks trailed 84-72 late in the third quarter – their largest deficit of the game – before going on an 18-3 run to
pull ahead 90-87. The run started off with eight straight points from Luka Dončić.
• There were 9 lead changes in tonight’s game, with the final lead change triggering a 9-0 run by New York to give the
Knicks a 101-92 lead. The Mavericks were able to cut it to 105-102 late with the help of missed Knicks free throws, but
could not come away with the win.
• Every Mavericks player saw action in tonight’s game except for guard J.J. Barea and center Boban Marjanović.
Ignas Brazdeikis and Wayne Ellington were the only Knicks to dress and not see action in the game.
• The attendance for today’s game was 20,257. The Mavericks have now sold out 724 consecutive regular-season home
games, which is an NBA-best sellout streak. The streak began on 12/15/01 and Dallas has sold out an additional 67
playoff games during that same stretch

Courtesy; Dallas Mavericks

