KISS Coming to American Airlines Center in February

(October 29, 2018, Los Angeles, CA) – After an epic and storied 45 year career that launched an era of rock n roll legends, KISS announced that they will launch their final tour ever in 2019, appropriately named END OF THE ROAD. The initial announcement was made a month ago on NBC’s America’s Got Talent which sent the internet into overdrive with fans hoping their city would get one final KISS show. The band announced today the first set of dates and cities in North America, produced by Live Nation. International markets were also announced simultaneously today. Tour itinerary detailed below; KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales.

KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available beginning Tuesday, October 30th at 10am local time through kissonline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday October 31st at 10 am local time also through www.kissonline.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the End of the Road World Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Wednesday, October 31 at 12:00pm local time until Thursday, November 1 at 10:00pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com. Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, November 2 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” said KISS.

TOUR ITINERARY

Date City Venue January 31, 2019 Vancouver, BC, Canada Rogers Arena February 1, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center February 2, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome February 4, 2019 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena February 7, 2019 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena February 8, 2019 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center February 9, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center February 12, 2019 Anaheim, CA Honda Center February 13, 2019 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena February 15, 2019 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena February 16, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum February 19, 2019 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center February 20, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center February 22, 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center February 23, 2019 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum February 26, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena February 27, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center March 1, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum March 2, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center March 4, 2019 Minneapolis, MN Target Center March 6, 2019 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center March 7, 2019 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha March 9, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena March 10, 2019 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center March 12, 2019 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center March 13, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena March 16, 2019 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena March 17, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena March 19, 2019 Montreal, QC, Canada Bell Centre March 20, 2019 Toronto, ON, Canada Scotiabank Arena March 22, 2019 Long Island, NY NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum March 23, 2019 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena March 26, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden March 27, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden March 29, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center March 30, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena April 2, 2019 Quebec City, QC, Canada Videotron Centre April 3, 2019 Ottawa, ON, Canada Canadian Tire Centre April 6, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena April 7, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena April 9, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena April 11, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena April 12, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena April 13, 2019 Birmingham, AL BJCC

