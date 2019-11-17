KISS ANNOUNCED THE END OF THE ROAD COMES TO ITS END – July 21, 2021

FORT WORTH, TX – Rock n roll legends KISS have announced today the last legs of their final tour, the END OF THE ROAD TOUR. The initial tour announcement was met with huge fan demand for added shows, but the END OF ROAD TOUR will officially come to a close on July 21, 2021 at a NY location yet to be named. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will continue to wow audiences in 2020 with additional concert dates listed below. KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales.

KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available Tuesday, November 19 at 10am local time through 10pm local time at kissonline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, November 20 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 21 at 10pm local time. Visit www.kissonline.com for more information. Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, November 22 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the END OF THE ROAD TOUR. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, November 20 at 12pm local time until Thursday, November 21 at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” said KISS.